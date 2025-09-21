Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Yarn Cloud, a leading provider of PropTech solutions for residential and commercial community management, has officially announced the launch of its new fully integrated digital payment service within its digital ecosystem. The announcement was made during the company’s participation in Money 20/20 Middle East 2025, held in Riyadh, through its strategic partnership with HyperPay, one of the Kingdom’s leading payment gateway and fintech solution providers.

This milestone comes at a critical time as the market faces an urgent demand for innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and flexibility of financial transactions in the real estate sector. The new ecosystem developed by Yarn Cloud in partnership with HyperPay is the first of its kind in the market, with HyperPay providing the expertise and infrastructure necessary to deliver a secure, advanced payment experience that enables tenants to access a wide range of digital payment methods for their financial transactions.

The new service is designed to elevate convenience and efficiency for tenants, offering a fully integrated payment system within residential and commercial communities. This solution not only improves the tenant and resident experience but also strengthens the value of digital solutions in the real estate sector.

Eng. Yahia Shaheen, Chief Executive Officer of Yarn Cloud, emphasized that the launch of this service represents a significant step forward in line with the Kingdom’s rapid digital transformation and the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. He stressed that providing such advanced solutions is no longer optional but an urgent necessity to drive the evolution of the real estate industry.

Mr. Muhannad Al-Abwini, Chief Executive Officer of HyperPay, stated that this partnership with Yarn Cloud reflects HyperPay’s commitment to delivering its expertise and leading digital payment technologies to support groundbreaking solutions in the market. He added that the collaboration aims to provide a secure and efficient payment environment that contributes to building a more integrated digital future.

Notably, this new service will also enable property and community managers to diversify payment solutions for residents and tenants, including flexible rental installment options and financial facilitation—without the need to engage directly with financial institutions—exclusively through the Yarn Cloud platform.

About Yarn Cloud

Founded in 2017, Yarn Cloud is a Saudi-based PropTech leader offering integrated solutions for managing residential and commercial properties through its advanced cloud platform. The company serves a select portfolio of clients across the Kingdom and the wider region, focusing on delivering flexible and innovative systems that support the digital transformation of the real estate sector.

About HyperPay

HyperPay is one of the leading payment service providers and fintech companies in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. It offers a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions and works with thousands of merchants to deliver secure, reliable, and effective services that drive the growth of the digital economy.