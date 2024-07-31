Dubai, UAE — Yardstick Marketing, an integrated marketing solutions company with a global presence in over 60 countries through its affiliation with the International Public Relations Network (IPRN), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the PR mandate for Tally Solutions, a leading technology company providing Business Management Software for small and medium businesses globally.

Through this partnership, Yardstick Marketing will support Tally Solutions in reaching MSMEs, and the start-up community in the Middle East market through a robust communications strategy. The collaboration will integrate Yardstick Marketing’s comprehensive PR and communication offerings with Tally’s industry-leading software solutions, creating a synergy that promises sustained success and growth in the marketplace.

Vikas Panchal, General Manager - Middle East, Tally Solutions says “We are pleased to appoint Yardstick Marketing as our communications agency as we expand operations in the GCC region. Yardstick's extensive experience, creative approach, and innovative campaigns made them the ideal choice. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to enhance our visibility and build strong brand equity for Tally Solutions in the GCC region.”

Anishkaa Gehani, Founder and CEO of Yardstick Marketing, commenting on the PR mandate, “Tally Solutions is a market leader and has made remarkable strides in the Business Management Software space. Owing to their growth in the GCC, we are delighted to further elevate their identity through a bespoke communication strategy and set a new yardstick in enhancing Tally's brand equity in the region.”

“Yardstick Marketing will curate a PR strategy to fortify Tally Solutions’ brand positioning, with an aim to augment its impact and influence amongst stakeholders across the Middle East region.” She added.

Yardstick Marketing has over a decade of experience designing award-winning marketing campaigns, specializing in Integrated Marketing Solutions offering a comprehensive brand building strategy for brands in UAE, KSA and India. Since its establishment in 2012 by Anishkaa Gehani, the award-winning company has worked with over 1800 brands servicing the entire GCC and India with global benchmarks.

Operating globally in over 100 countries and trusted by more than 2.5 million businesses worldwide, Tally Solutions is recognized for its leadership and innovation in the software product industry. The company is certified by the FTA and the GAZT, and has been a key player in the GCC for over ten years. Tally has consistently led the business management software sector, introducing innovative technologies that transform the way businesses operate.

This strategic alliance between Yardstick and Tally is expected to enhance Tally’s visibility in the GCC as well as solidify its position as a leader in the business management software industry. For more information about Tally Solutions, please visit (Tally’s website). For insights into Yardstick Marketing and their services, head to (Yardstick’s website)

About Yardstick

Founded in 2012 by Anishkaa Gehani, Yardstick Marketing is an integrated marketing solutions company offering a comprehensive range of marketing services, ensuring that every aspect of the brand’s needs is covered. Agency expertise spans across PR, influencer marketing, digital campaigns, event management, social media management, and content creation.

