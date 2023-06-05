MARRACKECH, Morocco -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Yango, one of the leading ride-hailing services operating in Africa, showcased its commitment to the continent's development at the highly anticipated GITEX AFRICA, bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to discuss the future of technology and its impact on the African continent.

Under the esteemed High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and with the support of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, GITEX AFRICA provided a platform for Yango to highlight its success and share insights on the future of African mobility. Yango's Head of Africa, Adeniyi Adebayo, had the opportunity to take part on the panel where he shared the company's vision and the role of technology in transforming urban transportation in Africa.

Adeniyi Adebayo, Yango's Chief Business Development Officer and Head of Africa, emphasized Yango's commitment to revolutionize the urban mobility landscape in Africa. In his speech, he stated, "We are thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking event to collaborate with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and explore new opportunities. At Yango, we are excited to be at the forefront of enhancing transportation around the world by championing ridesharing as a key solution to urban mobility challenges. Our presence here reaffirms our commitment and dedication to transforming urban mobility across the continent.

He added “More than offering convenience, our long-term pledge involves creating numerous job opportunities and nurturing entrepreneurship across Africa, demonstrating our deep-rooted dedication to community empowerment. By embracing ridesharing, we firmly believe that we can make a significant impact on urban mobility and foster the socioeconomic growth of Africa as a whole.”

With over 150 million rides taken by Yango users, the service’s rapid expansion is evident with its presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, including 12 new markets within the past year. In a testament to its exponential growth in the African region, the number of rides in African markets of the company’s presence has tripled over the past year, as has the number of active Yango users in Africa, reflecting the increasing popularity and demand for the platform’s services.

By mid-2022, Africa constituted about 60% of Yango EMEA's GMV, exceeding expectations and justifying Yango’s commitment to the African market. Yango aims to expand its reach and positively impact the continent's development.

Yango's success story, innovative solutions, and vision for the future have positioned the company as a driving force in Africa's digital transformation. As the continent embraces technology and strives for sustainable development, Yango remains at the forefront, championing the cause of safe, affordable, and reliable urban mobility for all

About Yango

Yango, an international tech company, provides mobility and delivery services through its superapp across 20+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. With a strong presence in Africa, Yango has emerged as a local big player since its inception in June 2018.

Alongside ride-hailing, Yango offers on-demand item delivery and food delivery from restaurants in Africa. The company's vision focuses on safety, affordability for passengers, and consistent earnings for drivers and partner transport companies. Yango's multilingual superapp is available for free on Android and iOS.

