Dubai, UAE: Yango Group, the global tech company that tailors global technologies for local needs, unifies its B2B offerings under the Yango Tech brand, while introducing new AI-powered solutions designed to drive digital transformation across industries in the MENA region. Yango Tech now serves as a one-stop shop ecosystem for B2B solutions, offering businesses a comprehensive range of AI-powered tools and services tailored to their needs. By consolidating diverse solutions under a single ecosystem, Yango Tech simplifies access to advanced technologies, enabling businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences.

Vladimir Razuvaev, Chief Executive of Yango Tech, commented: “The technology landscape in MENA is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with businesses seeking scalable and efficient solutions. In fact, revenues from the technology services market in the UAE alone will increase by approximately $3.8 billion this year. Spanning from robotics to retail web technologies, Yango Tech’s new B2B ecosystem offers tailored local solutions backed by global expertise to empower industries with AI-driven technologies to help them thrive. With regional visions like 'We The UAE 2031' and KSA’s Vision 2030 aiming to establish global economic hubs, we look forward to contributing through innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and driving sustainable growth.”

The B2B ecosystem encompasses a diverse range of services tailored to various industries. Yango Tech Retail provides AI technology solutions that help businesses transition from brick-and-mortar operations to seamless online commerce. Robotics delivers AI-powered automation for warehouses, optimizing every stage of order fulfilment. The Autonomy division specializes in last-mile delivery solutions, featuring cutting-edge autonomous robots designed for efficient and secure urban deliveries. Cloud offers scalable, high-performance computing solutions, catering to businesses that require robust data management and AI capabilities. Yango Ads Retail Media provides AI-powered advertising solutions with advanced analytics and intuitive campaign management to help advertisers reach relevant customers using the retailers’ infrastructure like their ecommerce websites, apps and stores. Alongside these core services, Yango Tech offers additional solutions such as route planning, corporate browser and database management system, expanding its portfolio to support businesses at every stage of digital transformation.

The launch of Yango Tech’s B2B ecosystem is a strategic step towards building a strong market presence in the MENA region. As AI and digital transformation continue to shape industries, businesses need solutions that simplify operations and support growth. Yango Tech B2B ecosystem helps companies manage evolving challenges and scale efficiently without the need for multiple service providers. This approach makes it easier for businesses to adapt and expand in a rapidly changing market.

About Yango Tech

Yango Tech, a part of Yango Group, is a unified ecosystem delivering advanced B2B technology solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. The company offers an integrated suite of tools, spanning warehousing, mobility, retail, and beyond, designed to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. By leveraging cutting-edge AI-powered innovations, Yango Tech empowers companies to stay competitive and thrive in an increasingly digital world.