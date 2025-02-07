Muscat - Oman: Yango Group, the global technology company, announced the launch of ‘Yango Points’, an innovative rewards program set to roll out in Oman this February. This initiative offers users a unified experience across its transportation and entertainment services.

Following the February 2024 debut of Yango Play, the entertainment super app, and the recent launch of Yango Ride in Oman, the Yango Points program offers up to 30% cashback on rides for Yango Play subscribers. The value of 1 Yango Point equals 1 Omani Rial. Users can redeem them for cashback benefits on future cashless Yango rides and deliveries. The cashback benefits on Yango Ride include 30% on Premium class rides and 20% on Economy class rides for cashless payments, and 10% on cash payments for any fare.

Joining the Yango Points rewards program in Oman is simple. On the Yango Ride app, new users can sign up to Yango Play for a 90-day free trial followed by a monthly subscription fee of 1.99 Omani Rials. If the user already has a valid Yango Play subscription, they will just need to log in to the same Yango account to join the rewards program.

Once the Yango Play subscription is active, Yango Ride users will be able to see the total sum of points displayed on the app’s main screen, making it very easy to maximize savings. Yango Points expire 30 days after the subscription to Yango Play ends.

The launch of Yango Points marks a major milestone, making Yango Group the first technology company in Oman to introduce a rewards program of this kind. This initiative underscores Yango’s commitment to delivering greater value, convenience, and engagement for its customers.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.