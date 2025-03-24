Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Yango Group, a global tech company, has recently partnered with ROOTS, a food tech and retail company, to deploy robots for last-mile delivery of groceries. The autonomous robots are designed to independently plan their routes, maneuver around obstacles, and give way to pedestrians. This service is set to launch today in Sobha Hartland, Dubai, after Yango Group obtained a license from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai to launch and deploy this technology. The RTA is the authority responsible for granting licenses to operate in specific areas of the emirate.

The robots deliver orders within a two-kilometre radius in under 30 minutes. They are equipped with a high-precision city map to navigate the area and neural networks to recognize traffic lights, road signs and other objects. A soft suspension with six driving wheels allows the delivery robots to climb curbs up to 10 centimeters high. The capacity of the cargo compartment is 60 liters, allowing it to hold multiple yogurts, milk bottles, fresh fruits, pre-packed salads or meals, all stored under the proper temperature conditions.

“We are excited to provide our community in Sobha Hartland with this innovative delivery option from Yango Group. It’s a game changer for local retail delivery, which ultimately benefits everyone by reducing delivery time and supporting sustainability efforts while giving people yet another option to access fresh organic products,” said Florian Jansen, Founder of ROOTS.

Using the delivery robots is simple and convenient. Customers can place their orders through the ROOTS website at go-roots.ae and select the robot delivery option at checkout. Once the order is prepared, the autonomous robot will be dispatched to the customer’s location. Upon the robot's arrival, the customer will receive a notification via WhatsApp to retrieve their order.

Designed to navigate diverse weather conditions, the last-mile delivery robots are perfectly suited for the Middle East’s unique environment. This initiative also aligns with the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy, which aims to convert 25% of transportation to autonomous modes by 2030, reducing CO₂ emissions by 30%.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, the Chief Executive Officer of The Public Transport Agency, said: “Dubai is committed to promoting smart mobility solutions that improve urban life and prioritize sustainability. Thus, the introduction of self-driving delivery robots reflects the Authority's vision of building a seamless transportation system based on modern technology, which effectively contributes to reducing congestion and the resulting carbon emissions, and also contributes to improving last-mile logistics services for the benefit of residents and businesses alike."

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with our partners and advance autonomous delivery technology in Dubai, offering residents an innovative and seamless way to receive their goods. We look forward to partnering with more local businesses and advancing Dubai’s vision to embrace autonomous transportation and sustainability.”

Moving forward, Yango Group plans to expand its partnerships with businesses in Dubai. The company recently launched Yango Tech, a B2B AI ecosystem serving as a one-stop hub for innovative business solutions. Yango Tech offers a comprehensive range of AI-powered tools and services, including Autonomy, which is set to streamline logistics, reduce operational costs, and enhance last-mile delivery efficiency.

About Yango Tech

Yango Tech, a part of global tech company Yango Group, is a unified ecosystem delivering advanced B2B technology solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. The company offers an integrated suite of tools, spanning warehousing, mobility, retail, and beyond, designed to help businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth. By leveraging cutting-edge AI-powered innovations, Yango Tech empowers companies to stay competitive and thrive in an increasingly digital world.

About ROOTS

ROOTS is a food retail brand dedicated to providing natural, fresh, minimally processed, and carefully selected products. The concept is based on customer feedback, taking into account all the comments in regard of service, assortment, and quality. The company’s mission is to make clean-label food accessible to everyone. Its stores prioritize fresh, locally sourced offerings, empowering customers to eat healthy, and feel deeply connected to their community.

*Source: AETOSWire

Media Contact:

Anu Bhatnagar

Email: media@nettresults.com