Aramco is the only international energy company globally to have more than two facilities in the WEF Global Lighthouse Network

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Yanbu Refinery has become the fourth Aramco facility to be added to the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) Global Lighthouse Network (the “Network”), having been recognized for its pioneering deployment of cutting-edge technologies to deliver a range of operational, commercial and environmental benefits.

Only manufacturing facilities that can demonstrate the successful adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (“4IR”) technologies at scale are considered for inclusion in the Network. Yanbu Refinery is Aramco’s fourth facility to be included, joining the company’s Abqaiq oil processing and crude stabilization facility, Uthmaniyah Gas Plant and Khurais oil complex.

Yanbu Refinery is one of 21 new facilities added to the prestigious Network, which now includes a total of 153 manufacturing facilities around the globe. Aramco is the only international energy company to be represented by more than two facilities.

Ibrahim Al-Buainain, Aramco Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing, said: “This new recognition by WEF reflects Aramco’s sustained focus on the development and deployment of state-of-the-art 4IR technologies, which enhance our operations and contribute to our sustainability objectives. At Yanbu Refinery, we have successfully harnessed 4IR use cases to improve profits, increase production and expand processing capacity, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption, waste generation and greenhouse gas emissions. Such achievements reinforce our position as a technology leader in our industry and highlight the benefits for our industry of adopting cutting-edge solutions.”

Yanbu Refinery is part of Aramco’s Downstream refining portfolio, one of the world’s largest refining businesses, and processes crude oil to produce refined products such as LPG, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil and asphalts. It was commissioned on the west coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1983 to satisfy domestic demand for refined products. Its initial design capacity of 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Arabian Light Crude was later expanded to process 235,000 bpd of Arabian light crude.

