To accelerate the GCC e-commerce market digitalization and introduce the fastest 1-hour delivery in the UAE, YallaHub, a quick-commerce as a service (QAAS) platform aiding businesses to enter the United Arab Emirates market, announced a collaboration with WEE Marketplace.

Leveraging a shop-in-shop format and making the UAE e-commerce omnichannel, YallaHub's collaboration with WEE will facilitate the sale of goods through both YallaMarket and WEE marketplace. The companies aim to enhance the GCC e-commerce market through their fastest innovative solutions for sales and delivery opening new opportunities for Emirati and foreign suppliers.

In 2023, YallaHub raised $6M for MENA expansion into Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The effort underlines the company’s stated mission, which is to provide brands with technologies and infrastructure to scale within the GCC region. Providing comprehensive services ranging from product assortment consultancy, logistics, and customs clearance, to various marketing services, YallaHub enables local businesses to enter the large market of MENA countries.

“This collaboration with WEE Marketplace signifies a major step forward in our mission to revolutionize e-commerce through digitalization in the UAE and GCC, making market entry and operations smoother both for customers and businesses. With this partnership we’re able to extend the reach of brands to a wider audience," stated Leo Dovbenko, CEO of Yalla!Hub.

Positioned uniquely in the UAE marketplace, WEE is known for its fast delivery services. WEE marketplace, which operates like the American Target Plus model, will now feature goods from YallaHub prominently on their platform. This partnership empowers consumers in Dubai to order goods with delivery within an hour, extending to next-day delivery for the rest of the Emirates. The commingled efforts will enable WEE to continue its tradition of onboarding reliable suppliers and high-quality goods.

“WEE Marketplace and YallaHub are absolute leaders of the UAE fast e-commerce market, and this partnership opens new horizons for brands, allowing them to enter at once both platforms. We choose the brands very carefully aiming to give the best products to our customers,” said Anastasia Kim, CEO and co-founder of WEE marketplace.

Launched last year, the WEE marketplace is known for good service both for sellers and clients. YallaHub's partnership further enhances this impression by enabling businesses to showcase their high-quality, reliable goods on the WEE marketplace.

The e-commerce market in the Emirates has reached $12.8 billion (according to Statista's estimate in 2022), and it is expected to grow to $20 billion by 2027. Express delivery accounts for 5.5% of the total merchandise turnover, which is approximately $700 million. Among express delivery categories, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, flowers, and food products are leading the way.

About Yalla!Hub

YallaHub is a quick-commerce as a service (QAAS) platform. That helps brands easily cross borders and reduce time to market entry. Provides brands with technologies and infrastructure to scale within the GCC region: imports, warehouses, storage, fulfilment, logistics, payment gateways, customer service teams, access to third-party aggregators and marketplaces, marketing tools, and own last-mile delivery. Founded in 2021 by Leonid Dovbenko and has already raised more than $14 million in total funding to date, now expanding in the GCC region.

About WEE Marketplace

WEE is the fastest non-grocery marketplace in the UAE. The company is committed to provide customers with 1-hour delivery in Dubai and the next day in other Emirates. WEE has partnered with top companies in the region, such as Careem and Talabat to have a team of 50,000 couriers and capacity to handle over 100,000 orders per day.