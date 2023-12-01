Yalla!Hub, under the leadership of Leo Dovbenko, has launched an exclusive community for MENA e-commerce entrepreneurs to promote networking, business growth, and keeping up with evolving marketplace trends. The community bringing together experts from Amazon, Noon and other platforms also collaborates with government agencies to highlight e-commerce opportunities in the Middle East.



MENA E-commerce Community organized a new gathering on November 30, 2023, at Jumeirah Lake Towers with the theme "Latest Trends in the eCommerce industry". Notable experts from various e-commerce backgrounds shared insights on changing consumer behaviors and strategies to achieve marketing success. The event featured notable figures such as Vidisha Debsarkar, Director of Online Business and Marketing at Finmart, Omar Al Ashi, CEO of Urent, and Aleksandra Shoman, creative director and CEO FORSTRONG women's sportswear brand. Within the panel discussions and lectures program speakers discussed how to earn a 50% margin in a market that is 15 times larger than the UAE, including topics on e-commerce market structure, key metrics, B2C cross-border, logistics, store foundation, order processing, shipment, and settlement. Leo Dovbenko shared his experience in leveraging social media for e-commerce success and the value of developing the online presence through showcasing the business management.



Leo Dovbenko, co-founder at Yalla!Hub, shared, "We are building the largest community in the Middle East where e-commerce entrepreneurs can support each other, share their experiences, and enhance the business success of all parties."



The MENA E-Commerce Community, launched on June 21 2023 by Daria Tkachenko, founder of Sellematics & Sellscreen in partnership with Leo Dovbenko from Yalla!Hub has received an impressive response, with over 280 membership applications received within the first six days. Earlier on March 7, 2023, the community successfully organized the Marketplace & D2C Conference on analytics, advertising, and promotion in the MENA region, witnessing participation from over 300 offline participants from 17 countries.



Nouman Mehmood Shahdai, Founder & CEO of Digixcommerce, a 7-Figure Seller, concluded, “Every e-commerce entrepreneur is seeking a professional community and support to stay updated with the Middle East market agenda. For better results, we could unite our efforts and act as a community to get hands-on updates from the MENA market.”



Yalla!Hub's initiative is set to transform the e-commerce landscape in the Middle East, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to share ideas, create a think-tank for online sellers, and stay updated with industry advancements.



About Yalla!Hub

YallaHub is a quick-commerce as a service (QAAS) platform. That helps brands easily cross borders and reduce time to market entry. Provides brands with technologies and infrastructure to scale within the GCC region: imports, warehouses, storage, fulfillment, logistics, payment gateways, customer service teams, access to third-party aggregators and marketplaces, marketing tools, and own last-mile delivery. Founded in 2021 by Leonid Dovbenko and has already raised more than $14 million in total funding to date, now expanding in the GCC region.