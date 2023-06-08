Dubai, UAE: Yalah, the innovative food delivery platform, is thrilled to announce its official beta launch in the UAE market in the next 14 days, introducing a fresh and distinctive approach to the industry. With a strong emphasis on catering to the needs of restaurants, Yalah aims to disrupt the current market and establish itself as the go-to platform for seamless food delivery experiences, rewarding all stakeholders within the ecosystem.

Yalah stands out in the market by offering several unique selling propositions, including:

For Users:

1. Unmatched Convenience: Yalah provides a user-friendly interface and intuitive features, ensuring a seamless browsing, ordering, and real-time delivery tracking experience.

2. Instant Cashback Rewards: Our exclusive cashback solution enables users to earn actual currency on every order, giving them the freedom to use the cashback at any outlet without limitations or expiration dates.

3. Diverse Culinary Selection: Yalah collaborates with a vast network of restaurants, offering users a wide range of culinary options to satisfy all tastes and preferences.

4. Price Promise: Yalah guarantees that the menu prices on our platform are identical to those when ordering directly from the restaurant, eliminating inflated prices to cover unfair aggregator commissions.

5. Affordable Delivery Fees: Yalah offers competitive delivery fees starting from AED 2 and capped at AED 7. Yalah also refrains from charging users "service fees" or "innovation fees" that have become common in the market regionally and globally.

For Partners (Restaurants):

1. Fair and Transparent Fee Structure: Yalah is committed to supporting partner restaurants by implementing a fair and transparent commission-based fee structure, allowing them to maximize profitability.

2. Extensive Reach and Exposure: By joining Yalah, restaurants gain access to our rapidly growing user base, expanding their reach and visibility within the market.

3. Efficient Delivery Solutions: Yalah optimizes delivery operations, ensuring timely,safe and reliable services, enhancing overall customer experience and satisfaction.

4. Organic Listings: Yalah provides fair organic listings based on user buying behavior, not influenced by “paid clicks” or “sponsored ads”.

5. Enhanced Analytics and Campaign Capabilities: In our upcoming phase 2 launch, Yalah will offer deeper analytics to restaurant partners, enabling data-driven decision-making. Our Yalah Engage platform, powered by our in-house AI assistant "SmartServe," empowers restaurants to run controlled campaigns targeted at their specific customers directly from the Yalah platform.

Yalah's Chief Technology Officer, Shahzaib Arshad, emphasizes the company's commitment to leveraging best-in-class, future-proof technology to establish the brand and drive the business forward. "At Yalah, we are dedicated to employing the most advanced technological solutions to provide a seamless and efficient platform for our users and partners. Our investment in cutting-edge technology ensures that we can adapt to evolving market needs and deliver a superior experience," says Arshad.

Despite the presence of established players, Yalah's decision to launch in Dubai stems from the clear need for a platform that challenges the status quo. While some aggregators offer promotional campaigns such as dirhams for delays, Yalah acknowledges the potential risks associated with these practices, particularly concerning the well-being of delivery drivers. We prioritize fair treatment and compensation for our delivery partners.

Moreover, while new aggregators try to attempt to enter the market, their business models may lack scalability and result in short-term gains. For example, charging higher commissions or one-time fees only for acquiring the first user and then claiming subsequent orders are free if from the same restaurant poses risks for both aggregators and partners. What if the user doesn't order from the same restaurant? The partner will suffer financial losses. Conversely, if the user consistently orders from the same restaurant, the aggregator may face challenges, especially when offering free delivery on all orders.

Yalah firmly believes that our well-structured and sustainable approach, coupled with our dedication to user satisfaction and partner success, positions us as the ideal choice for the UAE market. We embark on this journey with excitement, aiming to revolutionize the food delivery industry and become the preferred platform for users and partners alike.

For more information about Yalah and our services, please visit www.yalah.co.