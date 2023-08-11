The team met with the UAE Ambassador in Beijing to discuss how the Diplomatic Mission can support Yahsat and other UAE companies to expand operations in China



This follows a recent visit by Chinese Embassy officials to Yahsat’s headquarters earlier this year to commend it on its crucial role in saving Chinese fishermen by using its satellite-enabled solutions

Abu Dhabi: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, (ADX trading symbol: YAHSAT), today announced plans to reinforce its presence in China, as part of its growth strategy to diversify and expand across international markets with the Chinese and the Asia Pacific regions at the forefront.

Yahsat's senior commercial team, led by its Chief Commercial Officer, Sulaiman Al Ali, travelled to Beijing to meet with His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the UAE Ambassador to China, who is leading the Diplomatic Mission’s efforts to empower UAE businesses to expand across the growing Chinese market.

The team met with Thuraya's service partners, including Zhongyou Century (Beijing) Communications Technology CO. Limited, to explore potential business opportunities in strategically important sectors, including Government with a particular focus on search and rescue applications and Enterprise.



The team presented its cutting-edge, next-generation mobility solutions, underlining its long-term objective to meet the evolving needs of Chinese customers across several sectors. The company’s top-selling solution, MarineStar, is expected to attract high demand from across China's maritime industry, revolutionizing connectivity and communications for maritime operators.

In addition, Thuraya sells broadband terminals for land-based communications, addressing the connectivity needs of prominent customers in the country. The company's commitment to delivering reliable and high-speed connectivity solutions has garnered recognition and trust from key players in various sectors.

A recent visit by Chinese Embassy officials to the company’s headquarters, in Abu Dhabi, was the most recent example of the burgeoning relations between Yahsat and China. The Chinese diplomats commended Yahsat’s role in locating and saving Chinese fishermen lost at sea, thanks to its satellite-enabled connectivity solutions.

His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, said: "The partnership between Yahsat and China holds immense potential for mutual growth and cooperation. The UAE Embassy is committed to providing full support to UAE businesses’ including Yahsat to expand in China, strengthening the ties between our two nations and fostering economic cooperation."

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: "We are proud of Yahsat's expansion as part of our diversification strategy geographically as well as venturing into new sectors. Our strategic partnership with China is expected to provide a big boost to our position in the global market. The successful visit by Chinese Embassy officials and the endorsement from the UAE Ambassador to China have given us the impetus to continue driving growth and development, not only in China but also across the Asia Pacific region."

It is noteworthy that Yahsat has emerged in just 16 years as one of the largest commercial space and satellite enterprises in the Middle East, covering more than 150 countries worldwide. The Asia Pacific region is amongst the main international markets for the company due to its popular solutions including Thuraya’s award-winning MarineStar. By deploying advanced affordable satellite technology and comprehensive coverage, Yahsat has played a critical role in accelerating growth and development in the countries where it operates, quickly establishing itself as a trusted enabler of nation-building infrastructure.

About Yahsat:

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch in H1 2024 and expected to commence services in H1 2025.

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company:

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

