Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies of The Republic of South Africa to boost cooperation across a wide range of satellite communication fields.

The MoU was signed in Johannesburg by Sulaiman Al Ali, Yahsat Chief Commercial Officer, and Nonkqubela Jordan_Dyani, Director General of South Africa’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies on behalf of the Republic of South Africa Government.

The agreement focuses on a broad range of areas for collaboration including partnering on satellite and ICT-related services, satellite broadband connectivity, Internet of Things, geospatial applications, High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS), and Earth Observation Satellites. It also creates a framework for exploring the potential of building ground stations in South Africa to operate satellites, collaboration on manufacturing of devices and antennae, skills exchange and investment.

The MoU signing followed a successful high-profile visit by a delegation from the Government of South Africa in early May led by His Excellency Deputy President Paul Mashatile. It included senior government ministers, heads of several departments, and Brainwave Projects SA, the Public Sector service partner in South Africa and resulted in positive talks between the two parties on developing a path for greater cooperation.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “We are delighted to complete the MoU as a testament to the excellent relationship our two countries share. It is an exciting step forward in Yahsat’s relationship with South Africa and the wider continent. The mutually beneficial agreement will enable Yahsat to expand its presence in South Africa, work even closer with our partners to develop infrastructure and skills, and enhance communications capabilities in the country.”

His Excellency Mondli Gungubele, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, said: "Satellite communications are playing an increasingly important role in the development of Africa. At present technology is connecting isolated and underprivileged communities with essential services such as e-learning, telemedicine, e-commerce, and more. The MoU represents the next phase of development as countries on the continent begin to establish their space tech sectors.

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises.

Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to launch in 2024 and to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat commenced construction of two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

On the 25th of April 2024, the shareholders of Bayanat and Yahsat approved the proposed merger of the two companies during their respective General Assembly Meetings (GAMs). The merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

