Smartphone users in underserved and unserved communities will be able to enjoy non-stop, affordable connectivity globally via multi-orbit satellite constellations

The project forms part of Yahsat’s wider strategy to accelerate efforts to venture into emerging sectors with high growth potential

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a compelling move to reshape the satellite connectivity industry, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, today launched an ambitious Direct-2-Device (D2D) strategy to elevate global connectivity by directly enabling smartphone users and IoT devices across the world to leverage the power of SpaceTech, regardless of location.

This is expected to usher in a new chapter in Yahsat’s journey and growth trajectory. By employing open technology standards to push the boundaries of connectivity and address the global need for ubiquitous reliable communication and support global efforts to bridge the digital divide. It has the potential to connect billions of people and devices via multi-orbit satellite constellations.

Project SKY comprises two phases:

Phase one: The company plans to offer voice and messaging capabilities this year before releasing texting and IoT capabilities on smartphones in 2025, using Yahsat’s Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites including T2, T3 and T4, which is expected to be launched later this year

The company plans to offer voice and messaging capabilities this year before releasing texting and IoT capabilities on smartphones in 2025, using Yahsat’s Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites including T2, T3 and T4, which is expected to be launched later this year Phase two: known as ‘Project BlueStar’, the company aims to enable full Direct to Device connectivity through a scalable and sustainable satellite network

The two-phase strategy covers three main applications: voice, texting and data. Yahsat will offer customers and technology enthusiasts a preview of its D2D portfolio of innovative products and solutions during its participation at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona later this month.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “We are excited to launch our D2D strategy to revolutionize our industry by providing billions of people, organizations and businesses across various sectors with seamless, reliable and efficient access to connectivity. This strategy is a critical and significant part of Yahsat’s wider growth strategy. We developed our D2D strategy – Project SKY, by carefully examining our strengths and capabilities and leveraging our expertise to capitalize on evolving market conditions.”

Yahsat’s robust D2D strategy reinforces its proactive approach to shifting market trends and evolving technologies. The company is positioned to deliver high-quality connectivity that will empower various services, such as eLearning and Tele-medicine in unserved/underserved communities via its existing and planned satellite capabilities.

“With D2D connectivity more people than ever before, especially in remote areas, will be able to gain access to a whole host of services that will positively transform their lives. We are relentlessly working to solidify Yahsat’s leadership in the industry, unlocking lucrative growth opportunities. It is an inspiring moment for us, especially since we are also beginning a new chapter in our journey through the potential merger with Bayanat to create a global AI-powered SpaceTech champion,” Mr. Ali Al Hashemi concluded.

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises.

Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next-generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to launch in 2024 and to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat commenced construction of two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

On the 18th of December 2023, the Board of Directors of each of Bayanat AI PLC (Bayanat) and Yahsat recommended a merger of the two entities to its shareholders. The proposed merger aims to create an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach. Bayanat and Yahsat will continue to operate independently until regulatory approval is received and the merger is effective, which is expected to take place in mid-2024. Visit the merger microsite for more information: www.asharedambition.com

For more information, visit: www.yahsat.com; Follow us on Twitter: @YahsatOfficial

