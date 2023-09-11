Abu Dhabi, UAE: YahClick, the Data Solutions subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (ADX trading symbol: YAHSAT) has partnered with Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd to expand broadband penetration in Sub-Saharan Africa and boost access to critical electronic services across the region.

The project is expected to begin in Q4 2023 and will see YahClick work closely with NIGCOMSAT to provide faster and more reliable broadband internet connectivity. The improvements will result in speed increases to 25 Mbps for standard profiles and up to 100 Mbps for dedicated corporate users, hence empowering the delivery of essential education, health, and a wide range of other public and corporate services.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Yahsat’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to add NIGCOMSAT to YahClick’s growing list of partners in Africa. Our partnership will play an important role in helping the Nigerian government as well as private organizations roll out critical electronic services to underserved and unserved communities across the country. For Nigeria’s digitization drive to be successful, it is imperative that in-country infrastructure is reliable enough to deliver uninterrupted services. YahClick has extensive experience in providing advanced and affordable technologies that are easily accessible in remote regions.”

YahClick’s expertise and cutting-edge technology will enable the rollout of

e-government applications and help accelerate Nigeria’s digitization plans, providing unserved and underserved communities with uninterrupted internet.

Eng. Tukur Mohammed Lawal, NIGCOMSAT’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Nigeria is undergoing a rapid process of digitization and therefore it is critical to develop the infrastructure that can support the wide range of services we have planned for communities across the country. YahClick comes with a highly respected reputation, and we look forward to collaborative efforts in implementing satellite connectivity in Africa.”

A steering committee compromising executives from both companies has been formed to ensure the implementation of the project is aligned to the national requirement and essential service institutions in Nigeria.

-Ends-

About YahClick

YahClick (powered by Hughes) provides commercial Ka-band satellite broadband solutions to unserved and underserved communities across the Middle East, Africa, Central and Southwest Asia. YahClick (powered by Hughes) aims to unlock the socio-economic potential of the communities it serves by bringing the benefits of digital inclusion through its cost-effective and high-performance broadband solutions. Delivered through the High Throughput Satellites (HTS), the service uses the efficiencies provided by the reusable ka-band satellite frequency and is powered by multi-spot beam technology to make satellite broadband affordable and dependable in areas where there is limited to no terrestrial infrastructure.

YahClick (powered by Hughes) is a joint venture between the UAE-based Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, which is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and Hughes Network Systems, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

For more information, visit: www.YahClick.com

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat began construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is expected to commence services in H1 2025.

For more information, visit: www.yahsat.com; Follow us on Twitter: @YahsatOfficial

About NIGCOMSAT

NIGCOMSAT Ltd. is a company owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the supervision of Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy with core interest in Communication Satellite Technology spanning Transponder leasing, Network Operations Centre, Teleport Management, Navigational Services, Satellite Broadcast and Broadband Services tailored for Enterprise and SoHo Applications. We are committed to providing high-quality, reliable and professional services to meet your Information Technology, Broadcast, Navigation and strategic security-centered services.

For more information, visit: www.nigcomsat.gov.ng; Follow us on Twitter: @NigComSat1R

Legal Notice

Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein constitutes a financial promotion, or an invitation or inducement to acquire or sell securities in any jurisdiction.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nadeem Hanif

Hill + Knowlton Strategies

yahsat@hkstrategies.com