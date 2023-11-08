Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons, a leading diversified business group in Bahrain has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work in Bahrain for 2023. Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons outperformed with its unique culture, robust professional development, and commitment to employee recognition and appreciation resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice for 2023. The group specializes in automotive, heavy equipment, electronics & home appliances, HVAC, industrial and building systems, among others. It was established in 1940 by the late Mr. Yousif Khalil Almoayyed, the company's founder. Under the leadership of the visionary chairman, Mr. Farouk Almoayyed, the group has grown to be one the leading business conglomerates in the region. The group today represents more than 300 globally renowned brands like Nissan, Infiniti, Renault, Ford, Lincoln, Komatsu, Ashok Leyland, UD Trucks, Continental, Toyo Tires, Elf, Toshiba, Panasonic, Honeywell, Kamstrup, Drager, among others.

In a statement from Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman, he said “We are truly honored to receive this prestigious recognition as the best place to work. At Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons, we believe that our most valuable asset is our people. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible teams. We have always strived to create a workplace where innovation, collaboration, and personal growth thrive”.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards with regards to working conditions.

Every year in Bahrain, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

