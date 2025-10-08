XS.com, the leading global fintech and multi-asset brokerage, has been crowned with one of the industry’s highest honors - the “Most Influential Brand” award - at the prestigious Dubai Forex Expo 2025, hosted by HQMENA.

This recognition is more than just an accolade; it’s a powerful testament to XS.com’s unrivalled impact on the global trading landscape, its ability to shape trends across financial markets, and its reputation as a trusted, pioneering force in the fintech and brokerage industry.

Standing out at the world’s most anticipated event of the year, XS.com has once again proven itself to be not just a market leader, but a brand that defines influence, innovation, and trust for traders and investors worldwide.

XS.com’s recognition reflects its ability to shape industry trends, strengthen trust with clients, and provide a platform that empowers traders globally.

From advanced trading technology and multilingual client support to accessible educational resources, XS.com has consistently prioritized influence through action—bridging global markets with tailored solutions for a diverse international audience. This distinction highlights not only the company’s growth but also its role in setting new standards for excellence across different regions.

Mohamad Ibrahim, Group CEO of XS.com, commented:

“We are truly honored to be recognized as the Most Influential Brand at the Dubai Forex Expo 2025. This award affirms our commitment to leading the industry with innovative solutions and impactful initiatives. It inspires us to continue building meaningful influence by empowering traders and investors worldwide.”

Michael Xuan, Executive Director at HQMENA, said:

“Recognizing XS.com as the Most Influential Brand underscores their remarkable industry leadership. Their vision, innovation, and commitment to excellence set an example for the global trading community.”

This award strengthens XS.com’s position as a forward-thinking brokerage and underscores its mission to foster a connected, informed, and empowered trading ecosystem—driving positive influence in the financial markets regionally and globally.

About XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About HQMENA

HuanQiao MENA (HQMENA) is dedicated to connecting businesses and facilitating investments in the region. Specializing in cross-border trade and market expansion, HQMENA organizes key conferences and trade missions that promote economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

Leveraging its extensive network, HQMENA plays a vital role in fostering strategic partnerships across these areas.