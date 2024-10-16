UAE – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, is proud to announce the launch of XpertS, the innovative interactive financial show poised to transform the world of trading and market analysis.



Airing every Thursday at 7 PM KSA time on YouTube Live, XpertS offers a unique experience designed for traders eager to refine their skills, deepen their knowledge, and gain a competitive edge. The show will decode complex financial events and provide real-time insights into market trends, ensuring viewers stay ahead of the curve.



Hosted by Ahmed Negm, Head of Market Research at XS.com, XpertS proudly reveals an exclusive partnership with Sherif Khorsheid, CEO of FX-borssa.



Sherif, renowned for his role in training over 50,000 successful traders across the Middle East, brings unparalleled expertise to the show. This landmark collaboration unites two of the most influential figures in the financial world, combining Sherif’s extensive experience in trader education with Ahmed’s profound understanding of market dynamics and analysis.



Ahmed Negm shared his excitement about the show, stating,

"With XpertS, we’re not just providing analysis; we’re creating a dynamic platform where traders can gain real-time insights from two distinct perspectives. Our goal is to equip viewers with a comprehensive toolkit to navigate market volatility and seize opportunities with confidence."



Sherif Khorsheid added,

"This show represents a unique opportunity to combine my experience in developing successful traders with Ahmed’s deep market understanding. XpertS is designed to challenge conventional thinking and offer actionable insights that can make a tangible difference in traders’ approaches and success."



The synergy between Ahmed and Sherif promises to foster a dynamic and engaging environment on XpertS. Viewers will benefit from their real-time exchanges and debates, gaining valuable insights from two distinct perspectives. Sherif’s experience in upscaling thousands of traders, combined with Ahmed’s expertise in market analysis, will offer a comprehensive and well-rounded approach to trading education.



Each episode of XpertS offers an unfiltered view of the financial markets, including interactive analysis of global economic shifts, central bank policies, and the effects of inflation on various asset classes. The show will cover a wide range of essential topics such as trading strategies, technical and fundamental analysis, risk management, trading psychology, and many more.



This holistic 360 approach ensures that viewers gain both theoretical knowledge and practical, actionable insights. Tune in every Thursday at 4 PM UAE time on YouTube Live to experience the future of trading analysis and education. Follow XpertS for the latest updates and join the conversation with industry leaders Ahmed Negm and Sherif Khorsheid.



XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.



Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.



About Sherif Khorsheid

Sherif Khorsheid is the CEO of FX-borssa and a distinguished expert in financial markets with over 25 years of experience.



Renowned for his engaging teaching style and practical insights, Sherif has trained more than 50,000 traders across the Middle East and has reached millions through online platforms.



As a trusted authority in the trading industry, he continues to lead the way with his innovative approach to trading education.