XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, has once again demonstrated its industry prowess by securing a notable double victory at the prestigious Traders Awards, organized by Ultimate Fintech. The awards ceremony, held on January 17th at the Traders Arena, Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, recognized XS.com for its exceptional contributions to the financial industry.

The highlight of the ceremony was XS.com being honored with the esteemed "Best Multi-Asset Broker in the Middle East" award, a testament to its outstanding performance as a market leader in the region. Additionally, XS.com clinched the "Best Trading Conditions" Award, showcasing its commitment to providing an optimal and favorable trading environment for its clients.

Expressing excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Shadi Salloum, the Regional Director of XS.com in the MENA region, stated:

We are honored to receive the “Best Multi-Asset Broker in the Middle East” and “Best Trading Conditions” Awards at Ultimate Fintech's Traders Awards in Dubai. These achievements reflect our continuous dedication to excellence and our unwavering commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our clients globally. These awards also further validate XS.com's position as a leader in the global financial industry, offering outstanding Trading Conditions and value to its clients.

As XS.com revels in the glory of its dual triumphs, the recognition at Ultimate Fintech's Traders Awards marks a pivotal moment in the group's journey. The accolades for "Best Multi-Asset Broker" and "Best Trading Conditions" not only underscore XS.com's prowess in navigating complex financial markets but also highlight its unwavering dedication to providing a seamless and client-centric trading experience.

Positioned as a leader in the Fintech and financial services industry, XS.com stands poised to further elevate its industry standing, leveraging these prestigious awards as a catalyst for continuous innovation and a steadfast commitment to excellence in the global financial landscape.

As XS.com looks ahead, the global multi-asset broker remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and contributing to the growth and advancement of the financial industry. These accolades not only attest to XS.com's current success but also serve as a driving force for ongoing innovation. The global multi-award winning broker eagerly anticipates further opportunities to enhance its offerings, ensuring clients continue to receive unparalleled service in the ever-evolving landscape of global finance.

XS.com has recently been recognized with a range of awards that have validated its mission to empower traders with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the dynamic world of trading.

About XS.com

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning:

Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.