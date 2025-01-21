Sharjah: The Xposure International Photography Festival 2025, set to take place from February 20 to 26 in the vibrant new venue at Aljada, Sharjah, UAE, promises to be an unparalleled celebration of visual storytelling. Headlined by an extraordinary lineup of over 420 globally acclaimed photographers, filmmakers, and visual artists, the festival will host over 349 activities including 50 talks, 72 workshops, 58 film screenings, and present over 3,100 visual masterpieces across 98 solo and group exhibitions. With over 84 hours of programming, this year’s edition is ready to make waves as the festival’s most immersive and ambitious iteration ever.

Xposure 2025 showcases an extraordinary range of talent from around the globe and covers a wide range of photography genres. These include “Documentary & Photojournalism”, “Nature and Wildlife”, “Travel and Adventure”, “Fine Art & Creative Expression”, “People & Portraiture” "Urban & Street Life”, “Sports & Action”, “Night & Low light”, as well as other types of photographic art. The techniques and perspectives represented are as varied as the stories they tell, making Xposure a true celebration of the visual arts.

Don McCullin – An icon of photojournalism

With a career spanning decades, Don McCullin CBE is synonymous with photojournalistic excellence and will feature his work in his solo exhibition “Life, Death, & Everything In Between.” Renowned for his haunting depictions of war and conflict, McCullin’s work has brought stories of humanity’s triumphs and tragedies to global audiences, winning him numerous awards including the World Press Photo of the Year multiple times.

James Nachtwey – A voice for the voiceless

As one of the most celebrated war photographers of our time, James Nachtwey’s poignant images have drawn attention to global crises. The “Geography of War” exhibition will spotlight his distinguished work and ability to capture raw emotions. Nachtwey’s powerful stories have earned him numerous awards, including the World Press Photo of the Year.

Greg Gorman – Hollywood’s iconic photographer

Greg Gorman, a legend in celebrity and portrait photography, brings decades of expertise and a portfolio graced with countless magazine covers and exhibitions, receiving awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Award in Portraiture. In a collaborative exhibition titled “Homage: A Tribute to Tribal Artists,” Gorman’s classic photographs of African sculptures will be reinterpreted in a contemporary and provocative fashion by award-winning artist and film director Gary Johns.

Sebastian Copeland – The environmental visionary

Award-winning filmmaker and photographer Sebastian Copeland is famous for his evocative documentation of the Arctic and Antarctic, serving as a rallying cry for urgent climate action. His work will be on display in the exhibition titled “The Vanishing.”

Martin Stranka – The surrealist superstar

Martin Stranka’s ethereal, award-winning photography will be presented in an exhibition titled “Martin Stranka” which captures the delicate balance between reality and dreams, and has won numerous international awards, including the Sony World Photography Award.

George Steinmetz – Master of aerial photography

George Steinmetz’s awe-inspiring aerial photography of deserts, ecosystems, and human life has pushed creative and technical boundaries and will be presented in the exhibition “Feed the Planet.” His innovative approach has earned him honours such as the National Geographic Explorer Award.

Sandro Miller – A portraiture powerhouse

With a career rich in accolades, Sandro Miller is celebrated for his evocative portraits and creative collaborations, including his iconic work with John Malkovich. Recognised with awards such as the Lucie Award for Outstanding Achievement in Portraiture, his work will be presented in “Crowns: My Hair, My Soul, My Freedom.”

A festival bridging photography and film

In addition to its stellar lineup of photographers, Xposure 2025 is set to feature an incredible roster of filmmakers whose works have left a profound impact on the worlds of cinema, visual storytelling, and global issues.

Karen Ballard, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker, is celebrated for her behind-the-scenes work on Hollywood films like ‘Argo and Fury’, capturing the intricate artistry of filmmaking. Salim Amin honours the legacy of his father, Mohamed Amin, whose groundbreaking documentation of Africa’s untold stories, including the Ethiopian famine, inspired Live Aid and global humanitarian efforts.

Cynthia Ball and Stephanie Bakker will focus on the effects of climate change through their environmental documentary ‘Sinking Cities’, highlighting the devastating impact of rising sea levels. Patricia Moreira’s ‘Dark Summer’ will explore deforestation in the Amazon, blending visuals with narratives of environmental justice. While Horacio Villalobos will revisit Latin America’s political history with ‘The Chilean Coup d'état’, offering profound insights into the socio-political landscape of the region.

This is just a taste of what to expect at this year’s expansive edition, and from expert-led workshops and thought-provoking discussions to immersive displays of photographic excellence and live demonstrations, attendees will have countless opportunities to learn from and engage with these visual storytelling legends.

Discover the full lineup and join the conversation at http://www.xposure.net.