In a landmark achievement for Egypt’s automotive sector, XPENG Egypt and its exclusive distributor, Raya Auto, have been awarded the prestigious New Star Market performance award at the XPENG Global Partner Conference 2025, held during the Shanghai International Auto Show. This award celebrates the brand’s rapid success and Raya Auto’s exceptional performance in introducing smart, sustainable mobility in the region.

This recognition comes just months after XPENG’s mid-2024 debut in Egypt and directly reflects Raya Auto’s exceptional efforts in introducing and establishing XPENG as a pioneering force in the country’s smart mobility landscape. Raya Auto is Egypt’s first dedicated importer and dealership of pure electric passenger vehicles and the first to launch XPENG in both Egypt and North Africa. With this milestone the company has established itself as a leader in the country’s shift toward clean and intelligent transportation, and XPENG’S introduction aligns with national sustainability targets and the global transition to electric mobility.

Raya Auto, a portfolio company of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, is backed by the group’s strategic direction and financial strength. This milestone reflects Raya Holding’s broader vision to foster innovation and sustainability across its diverse business sectors.

“This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to delivering innovative electric mobility solutions to Egyptian consumers,” said Mohamed El Naggar, CEO of Raya Auto. “We’re proud of this recognition, but it’s only the beginning of our journey to transform transportation in Egypt.”