AlSafy Group continues to develop its factory in 6th of October City through an ambitious expansion plan aimed at increasing production capacity to meet the growing demand for its advanced products, with investments amounting to $80 million.

AlSafy factory represents a qualitative leap in the world of smart manufacturing and a milestone shaping the future through advanced manufacturing technologies and sophisticated production lines. It stands on par with global models. Xiaomi's choice of this facility to manufacture its smartphones and screens reflects the confidence of major companies in its production capabilities and technological leadership, which confirms Egypt's ability to strongly compete in this vital field.

Through this partnership, Xiaomi is not only manufacturing its products in Egypt; Rather, it is building a technological future befitting Egypt's strategic position and regional ambitions, relying on advanced infrastructure and the most advanced production lines in the Middle East and Africa. Thus, Xiaomi combines global technology with Egyptian expertise to produce smart phones and screens at the AlSafy factory.

With 25 electronics production lines, most of which operate 24/7, the AlSafy factory is vibrant and innovative, producing electronic devices to international standards. More than 1,200 workers contribute daily to providing a local product with international standards, facilitating the livelihoods of approximately 2,000 indirect workers, with plans to increase the workforce as new production lines come online.

During a visit organized by the factory for a group of prominent economic journalists, the technical capabilities of the production lines and the stages of assembling electronic devices were reviewed, along with future expansion plans that include new products and target markets. As Eng. Diaa El-Shaarawy, Chief Operating Officer of Al Safy Group, says, "Al Safy Factory keeps pace with global manufacturing technology, utilizing advanced infrastructure and diverse production lines. It includes 25 specialized production lines, 19 of which are dedicated to Xiaomi products, including six for TV screens, with an annual production capacity of up to 500,000 units. The remaining 12 lines are dedicated to smartphones, with an annual production capacity of up to 3 million units. One line is dedicated to cartons and packaging materials, in addition to new production lines that include smart watches, routers, advanced cameras, and headphones, enhancing the diversity of its products and its ability to meet growing market needs."

Xiaomi's choice to manufacture its phones and smart screens at Al Safy Factory is not just a passing collaboration; Rather, it is a strategic step that strengthens its global position and opens promising export prospects to the Egyptian market, while maintaining international quality standards through pioneering tests conducted in specialized laboratories within the factory itself.

Eng. Islam Adel, General Manager of the AlSafy Factory, says: "In terms of manufacturing and quality, the AlSafy Factory not only keeps pace with global technology, but also exceeds it by adopting the highest quality standards, unique in the Middle East and Africa. This is achieved through ORT laboratories for testing the durability of devices and precise testing of components and final products (such as power, color, and frequencies). It has also obtained international quality certifications, ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001, as evidence of its commitment to international standards."

The factory also trains local workers in the latest assembly, inspection, and quality technologies, creating a specialized national technical cadre that contributes to raising the efficiency of the Egyptian electronics industry. The Al Safy Factory, Xiaomi's main partner in Egypt and the region, has set an example of manufacturing smartphones and smart screens to the same global quality standards applied in Chinese factories. This partnership not only reduced the import bill but also enhanced the competitiveness of local products, with a portion of production directed towards export to African and Arab markets, benefiting from Egyptian trade agreements.

The AlSafy Group seeks to strengthen its factory's position as a regional industrial center, leveraging Egypt's strategic location and network of trade agreements. Steadily, it is increasing its investments and expanding its production lines to meet growing demand, strengthening Egypt's position as a major player in the electronics and advanced industries market within the region.