Dubai, UAE: X0PA AI, a Singapore-headquartered artificial intelligence recruitment platform, has established Dubai as its regional headquarters for Middle East operations, the company announced today. The expansion brings the world's first AI Verify-endorsed HRTech Talent Intelligence platform and its comprehensive AI-native recruitment ecosystem to the UAE market.

As part of the strategic expansion, the regional headquarters will be directly managed by the company's Founder and CEO, Nina Alag Suri, signaling X0PA AI's long-term commitment to the Middle East following successful implementations across Singapore's government agencies, academic institutions, and enterprise clients.

Comprehensive AI-Native Recruitment Platform

X0PA AI's platform transforms the entire recruitment lifecycle through artificial intelligence, moving beyond traditional applicant tracking systems to provide predictive analytics, bias-free screening, and automated candidate matching. The system accesses over 250 million candidate profiles globally and uses machine learning to assess candidates based on skills, performance potential, and cultural fit rather than demographic characteristics.

The platform's AI algorithms forecast candidate stability and performance, enabling organizations to make data-driven hiring decisions while reducing time-to-hire by up to 50% and cutting recruitment costs by up to 30%. The system integrates seamlessly with existing HR infrastructure including major ATS platforms, LinkedIn, job boards, and calendar systems.

"Our AI-native approach addresses the full spectrum of recruitment challenges that organizations face today," said Nina Alag Suri, Founder and CEO of X0PA AI. "From sourcing and screening to assessment and retention prediction, we're providing a complete intelligence layer that transforms how organizations build their workforce."

Comprehensive Product Portfolio

X0PA AI operates four main product lines: AI Recruiter for enterprise recruitment automation, Room for video and text-based candidate assessments, AI for Academia for university admissions and scholarship allocation, and the Agentic AI Suite featuring four autonomous agents—Alex for candidate screening, Kate for recruitment analytics, Ruby for candidate engagement, and Zeus for interview intelligence.

Proven Track Record Across Sectors

In Singapore, X0PA AI has demonstrated versatility across government, academic, and enterprise sectors. Vital, the central agency for shared services in the Singapore Public Service, implemented X0PA AI’s Recruiter solution to streamline recruitment processes. Companies like SkillsFuture Singapore use the platform for workforce development initiatives.

Academic institutions utilize X0PA AI’s for Academia to match students with internship programs, considering factors beyond grades including location preferences, language skills, and career interests. Enterprise clients report significant efficiency gains, with the customer base collectively saving over 100,000 days through AI-powered screening processes. The platform maintains a Net Promoter Score of 95, significantly above industry benchmarks.

AI Verify Endorsement and Ethical AI Framework

X0PA AI was the first HRTech company to receive AI Verify endorsement, based on the ethical AI framework established by Singapore's IMDA and endorsed by the World Economic Forum. This validation confirms the platform's adherence to principles of transparency, fairness, accountability, and robustness in AI applications, ensuring AI-driven decisions can be explained and audited—critical for organizations operating in regulated environments.

Strategic Alignment with UAE Workforce Goals

The expansion addresses both enterprise hiring challenges and UAE national workforce objectives. As the UAE implements Emiratisation requirements—mandating companies with 50+ employees to achieve 2% annual increases in Emirati workforce participation, reaching 10% by 2026—X0PA AI’s skills-based matching capabilities support compliance while ensuring merit-based selection.

The platform's bias-free algorithms help organizations identify qualified Emirati candidates from a broader talent pool, moving beyond traditional screening methods that may overlook suitable candidates. Real-time reporting capabilities track Emiratisation progress while maintaining hiring quality standards. The platform's value extends beyond compliance to address broader workforce challenges including skills shortages, retention issues, and predictive hiring analytics in competitive talent markets.

Technology Infrastructure and Future Applications

The Dubai operations will leverage X0PA AI’s partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and ServiceNow, along with its network of public sector organizations and academic institutions. The platform is hosted on Microsoft Azure Cloud and GCP, integrating with major enterprise software systems. The regional headquarters will work in conjunction with X0PA AI's Centre of Excellence in Singapore, which opened in February 2024.

The expansion reflects growing enterprise adoption of AI in recruitment, aligned with the UAE's Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and Smart Dubai initiative. X0PA AI’s suite of AI-powered solutions addresses multiple use cases including diversity hiring, volume recruitment, specialized role filling, and graduate programs, with predictive analytics helping organizations anticipate future workforce needs proactively.

About X0PA AI

X0PA AI is an artificial intelligence platform providing comprehensive recruitment and talent acquisition solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore with $9.7 million in funding, the company offers an end-to-end AI-native recruitment ecosystem that eliminates bias, predicts performance, and automates hiring workflows. X0PA AI is the first HRTech company to receive AI Verify endorsement for ethical AI practices, serving clients across enterprise, government, and academic sectors with operations spanning Singapore, India, UK, and UAE.