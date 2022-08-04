X0PA AI announces the strategic partnership with Raqmiyat, a leading system integrator and Digital Transformation provider in the UAE & KSA Region. With this partnership, X0PA will help differentiate the recruitment process for joint end customers by providing hiring solutions that leverage ethical and explainable AI for more accurate, efficient, and objective hiring.

Raqmiyat’s core areas of expertise include Digital Banking, AI Chatbot, Digital Workforce, Automation & Analytics, Integration & Data management, IT Technology Staffing, Microsoft Services, Business Applications & Mobility, and Cybersecurity & Infrastructure.

“We are excited to be a strategic GTM partner to X0PA AI. We believe that this partnership will benefit enterprises in streamline their hiring process using data-driven insights,” said Bahaa Eddine Al Indary, Acting General Manager & VP of Sales at Raqmiyat.

Commenting on this partnership, Abhijeet Sanyal, Vice President – Technology Support Services at Raqmiyat said, “Our partnership with XOPA AI will empower our customers to experience the AI powered human resource management platform that will help them source and hire the best candidates in a scientific way.

X0PA AI offers AI-enabled, Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions that aims to save significant time and cost in hiring while ensuring accuracy of choices. X0PA uses AI and Machine Learning to score and rank talent to identify the best-fit candidates for each company and role. X0PA also enhances efficiencies in hiring by automating the entire hiring process, bringing it together with a consolidated, easy-to-use platform for all hiring needs. ‘With our partnership with Raqmiyat, we are excited to develop a strong channel for our platform and solutions to the enormous staffing & recruitment industry of Middle East and Greater MENA region. X0PA prides itself on the impact and ROI it creates or its clients enabling them realise more gains and efficiencies from utilizing our data-driven intelligence and automation.’ Said Nina Alag Suri, Founder and CEO X0PA AI.

“Our clients have recorded up to 87% decrease in time and 50% decrease in cost to hire. With this partnership, I am confident that we can deliver similar successes with Raqmiyat customers and am excited to be working with Raqmiyat to realise these opportunities in the region”, said Phalguna Rao, Vice President, Alliances and Channel, Worldwide .

About X0PA

X0PA AI offers B2B SaaS solutions powered by AI that enhance people’s decisions through predictive analytics on big data. Using AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Automation, X0PA automates routine tasks and offers predictive analytics and data-driven insights, bringing productivities and efficiencies of selections at scale.

X0PA is a long-term Microsoft partner developing cloud-based tools and products to enhance the hiring process and selection processes for governments, academic institutions, and enterprises.

For more information, visit X0PA’s website at: https://x0pa.com/

About Raqmiyat

Raqmiyat, one of the Al Ghurair Group of Companies, established in 1983, is a leading system integrator and Digital Transformation provider in the UAE & KSA Region. Raqmiyat’s core areas of expertise include Digital Banking, AI Chatbot, Digital Workforce, Automation & Analytics, Integration & Data management, IT Technology Staffing, Microsoft Services, Business Applications & Mobility, and Cybersecurity & Infrastructure. Raqmiyat has over 450+ associates with technical and domain expertise in delivering solutions to BFSI, Government, Education, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecom, and Transport & Aviation verticals. Raqmiyat also offers comprehensive services through its partnership with Microsoft, OutSystems, eMudhra, Software AG, Yellow.ai, Kissflow, and SAS to deliver differentiated value to customers. Know more about Raqmiyat at https://raqmiyat.com/ and follow us @Raqmiyat.