Abu Dhabi, UAE: X-SEED Ventures LLC, a leading investments and business consultancy firm based in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Armadillo Speciality Vehicles Ltd, a renowned manufacturer of high-end expedition recreational vehicles (RVs), at the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX). This strategic partnership marks a significant step towards assembling Armadillo’s RVs locally in the UAE, with plans to serve the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern European markets.

Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, ADIHEX serves as a dynamic platform that promotes local and international collaboration across diverse industries, including RVs and motorhomes.

The joint venture will establish an exclusive local assembly facility, leveraging Armadillo’s expertise in manufacturing premium RVs and X-SEED’s experience in facilitating foreign investments and raising local capital. By setting up this local production facility, the partnership aims to enhance regional access to state-of-the-art RVs designed for the most demanding environments.

Mr Khaled Al Faheem, Chairman of X-SEED Ventures, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Armadillo to bring their innovative products to the region. This facility will not only serve as a hub for RV assembly but also as a platform for advancing the UAE’s vision of becoming a global centre for manufacturing excellence.”

Mr Michael Yu, Founder & CTO of Armadillo, said: “We are thrilled to announce the establishment of our first local assembly facility outside of China, right here in the UAE. This marks a significant milestone for Armadillo as we expand our footprint globally after 20 years of dedicated innovation and craftsmanship in luxury expedition RVs.

“The UAE was a natural choice for this expansion, given its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and strong commitment to innovation. By setting up this facility, we are not only bringing our premium RVs closer to our customers in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe but also strengthening our commitment to providing unparalleled service and customisation.

“We believe this venture will further enhance the Armadillo experience, offering locally assembled, world-class products that meet the highest standards of luxury, durability, and adventure. We look forward to contributing to the UAE’s thriving economy and creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth in this dynamic region.”

This statement reflects the significance of the UAE facility and the company's vision for global expansion. The MoU outlines the intention of both parties to finalise details of the joint venture, including the development plan for the local assembly facility, which will contribute to the UAE’s economic growth and create new opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

About X-SEED Ventures LLC:

X-SEED Ventures LLC is an Abu Dhabi-based company that specialises in supporting foreign companies with capital raising and establishing manufacturing and assembly facilities in the UAE and the surrounding regions. The company is committed to fostering foreign investments and bringing new technological advancements to the region.

About Armadillo Speciality Vehicles Ltd.:

Armadillo is a globally recognised manufacturer of high-end expedition recreational vehicles (RVs). Known for their durability and cutting-edge design, Armadillo’s RVs are designed to navigate some of the harshest terrains on Earth, making them the preferred choice for adventure seekers worldwide.

