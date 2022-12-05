-Wyndham expands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the opening of Ramada by Wyndham Riyadh King Fahd Road, reaching 13 hotels in the country

Riyadh, KSA – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, announces the reintroduction of direct franchising and management rights for its Ramada by Wyndham brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, replacing exclusive master licence agreements for the brand in the country.

With more than 900 hotels globally, Ramada is Wyndham’s largest brand in Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), with over 200 hotels in approximately 40 countries in the region, of which over 30 in the Middle East and Africa region alone.

The move is aligned with Wyndham’s' strategy to expand the brand in the wider Middle East and Africa region, where the Company’s development pipeline includes approximately 26 hotels, of which nearly 60% are under the Ramada portfolio.

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Ramada by Wyndham is not only our biggest brand in EMEA but also one of the most well-known brands by travellers around the world. This strategic move marks an important step in helping us further expand in a high-potential market like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where there is a significant need for high quality mid-scale hotels. We are committed to contributing to the development of the Kingdom’s tourism through the expansion of our mid-market and economy presence, to help bring even more accommodation options to suit all visitors to the Kingdom.”

As part of the Company’s expansion plan in the Saudi Arabia, Wyndham has recently opened Ramada by Wyndham Riyadh King Fahd Road, its 13th hotel in the country.

The new hotel boasts 189 rooms and suites, providing warm hospitality and comfort right in the heart of the city. Alongside contemporary interiors and modern amenities, the hotel provides easy access to the city’s businesses and commercial districts thanks to its location on King Fahd Road, a strategic transport link between the north and south of the city. Ramada by Wyndham Riyadh King Fahd Road also offers an array of F&B outlets, as well as additional amenities such as a pool, an indoor sauna, a banquet facility and a business centre with versatile meeting rooms. It also provides its guests valet parking.

Other Wyndham hotels in Saudi Arabia include Ramada by Wyndham Al Qassim, Ramada by Wyndham Al Khobar King Abdullah Street, Ramada by Wyndham Dammam Khaleej Road, Ramada by Wyndham Continental Jeddah, Ramada by Wyndham Mekkah Al Rawda, Ramada by Wyndham Mekkah Al Tayseer, Ramada by Wyndham Riyadh, Ramada Encore by Wyndham Al Khobar Olaya, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Al Khobar, Wyndham Garden Dammam, Howard Johnson by Wyndham Dammam and Super 8 by Wyndham Al Riyadh.

