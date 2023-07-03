Dubai, UAE: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across 95 countries, today announced the upcoming opening of Ramada Encore by Wyndham Al Khobar Corniche, further cementing its presence and growth plans in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Located in the heart of Al Khobar - one of the key leisure and commercial destinations in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province - and close to its renowned corniche, the new hotel is expected to open in August and will allow guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant city centre atmosphere or soak up stunning coastal views. With 79 well-appointed rooms spread across 12 floors, the property will feature modern interiors that reflect the brand's fresh, approachable, and vibrant core attributes.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Al Khobar Corniche adds to Wyndham’s portfolio of 13 operational hotels in the country under the Wyndham Garden, Ramada, Ramada Encore, Howard Johnson, Hawthorn Suites and Super 8 by Wyndham brands. The latest opening in Saudi Arabia builds on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts strong foothold across the Middle East and Africa with almost 70 hotels and a development pipeline of more than 25 additional properties across the region.

The hospitality industry is one of most promising sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with its Vision 2030 goal of attracting 100 million tourists by 2030.

Panos Loupasis, Market Managing Director for Türkiye, the Middle East and Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Ramada Encore by Wyndham Al Khobar Corniche embodies the brand's ethos of contemporary comfort and warm hospitality. This latest opening marks an important step in our expansion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where we recently re-introduced direct franchising and management rights for our Ramada brand and are investing in local resources to complement our growth. There is a significant need for high-quality mid-scale hotels in the Kingdom and we are committed to ensuring we make hotel travel more inclusive and less exclusive.”

Other amenities of Ramada Encore by Wyndham Al Khobar Corniche will include the AlUla restaurant, serving a fusion of international cuisines, and The Line coffee shop, with refreshments available for travellers on the go, as well as a modern wellness centre. Located 45km from King Fahd International Airport, the hotel will also offer versatile business and meeting facilities.

Wyndham hotels in Saudi Arabia and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the award-winning hotel loyalty programme offering approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

