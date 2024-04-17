Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with 25 brands and approximately 9,200 hotels, continues to make impressive gains across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa, unveiling today full-year results for the region for 2023. Among the highlights: the Company introduced 9 brands into new countries, signed 107 franchise agreements, opened 87 hotels, and added 9,500 rooms.

Anchored by its OwnerFirstTM approach to franchising, the growth underscores Wyndham’s strong reputation throughout the region and its long-term commitment to helping deliver success for owners and franchisees. Inclusive of last year’s additions, the Company now has 639 hotels throughout EMEA, 12 of which are managed, representing over 88,000 rooms across 15 brands with a pipeline of over 150 hotels. In the Middle East, Wyndham is well positioned with 57 properties representing 11 brands in attractive locations across nine countries.

“We’re incredibly proud of our record growth in 2023 and the trust that owners and franchisees across the region continue to put in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Increasingly, owners are seeing the value of partnering with the world’s largest hotel franchisor and joining our Wyndham family. From our award-winning loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards, to our ability to deliver best-in-class technology, marketing, sales tools and a strong distribution platform —they realise the power of the Wyndham Advantage.”

- Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Full-Year Highlights

From entering new markets with new brands to expanding relationships with key owners and developers, 2023 was a banner year for Wyndham across EMEA. Among the highlights, the Company:

Expanded its midscale offerings in Saudi Arabia with a new hotel in Al Khobar, under the Ramada Encore by Wyndham brand, marking Wyndham’s 14th hotel in the Kingdom.

Appointed a new Country Director, Mohamad Haj Hassan, to drive strategic development for the brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Drove significant growth for its Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand, with new brand entries into Qatar, Malta, Portugal and Türkiye.



Opened 11 hotels in Türkiye, Wyndham’s fifth largest market globally and a key growth market for the Company. With 110 hotels in operation, Wyndham is the largest international hotel company in the country with more than 30 hotels in Istanbul alone.

Welcomed its first Registry Collection Hotel—the Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort on Greece’s dazzling Chalkidiki peninsula, owned and operated by long-standing partner Zeus International Hotels & Resorts.



Opened the first Vienna House Easy by Wyndham hotel in central Berlin since acquiring the brand in collaboration with HR Group, a leading European hotel operator.

Debuted Wyndham Grand in the beautiful city of Krakow, Dolce by Wyndham in Italy’s fashion capital of Milan and roadside icon Super 8 by Wyndham in the UK.

Expanded its presence in The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) with eight hotel openings including three brand entries in Uzbekistan under the Ramada Encore by Wyndham, Wyndham Garden and TRYP by Wyndham brands.



Strategically strengthened its presence in India with six openings while inking a deal for the first-ever Wyndham Grand in Rajasthan. Wyndham currently has nearly 60 hotels across 40 cities in India.Top of Form

The Wyndham Advantage

Wyndham franchisees throughout Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Africa benefit from the Wyndham Advantage—a combination of world-class marketing, distribution, and other resources designed to put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of more than $275 million in innovative technology investments over the past five years, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property and revenue management systems, as well as a growing member base of more than 106 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members globally.



Wyndham Rewards is the number one hotel rewards program as named by both USA Today and U.S. New and World Report with more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals. Members make up more than a third of all check-ins globally and on average, spend nearly twice as much as non-members.

