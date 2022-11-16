Amman, Jordan: Wunderman Amman a leading marketing and digital agency, and part of integrated communications group MENACOM Jordan was recently named Best Marketing Agency of the Year at the Peacock Social Media Awards. The award was bestowed upon the agency during an exquisite ceremony held during the 2022 World Social Media Forum. The event took place on Wednesday, November 9, at the St. Regis Amman Hotel, and was attended by key industry leaders, innovators, and influencers from across the MENA region.

Wunderman Amman’s latest award comes in recognition of the agency’s exceptional creativity and innovation in the field of social media. In addition to demonstrating creative, out-of-the-box thinking, Wunderman was praised for its exceptional strategic thinking, as well as the positive impact of the work it carries out for its clients.

Commenting on the win, the Managing Director of Wunderman Amman, Aleksandar Bradic, said, “We are honored to have received this prestigious award at this year’s Peacock Social Media Awards. At Wunderman, we aim to consistently deliver creativity-led results and impact for our clients, and to innovate in everything we do from digital and social media marketing to advertising, to the creative application of data and analyses. I am very proud of our entire team for their continuous hard work, and I am equally grateful to our clients, who allow us the freedom to flex our creative muscles at every turn.”

The CEO of MENACOM Jordan the communications conglomerate under which Wunderman Amman operates Relja Jovic, also spoke on the occasion of the agency’s most recent achievement, saying, “MENACOM continues to prove, time and again, why it is the Kingdom’s most awarded communications group. Wunderman’s latest achievement is a testament to the agency’s continuous commitment to evolving and growing creatively, strategically, and in line with global trends. By pursuing this kind of continuous evolution and growth, MENACOM and its agencies continue to raise the bar for Jordan’s marketing communications sector.”

In addition to Wunderman Amman, MENACOM Jordan comprises five other fully integrated communications agencies: advertising agencies VMLY&R and Intermarkets, public relations firm ASDA’A BCW, media and content specialists Wavemaker, and retail marketing firm Interface.