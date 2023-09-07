WSG Energy Services (WSGES) has expanded operations in North America by acquiring Servco Industrial Contractors (SIC) for an undisclosed sum.

British Columbia-based SIC, part of the ServcoCanada group, specializes in mechanical, electrical, demolition and general industrial services and is active in multiple industrial sectors.

WSGES has an existing relationship with SIC as a partner in Kitamaat Technical Services Group (KTSG), which was formed to target opportunities in Canada’s burgeoning LNG industry.

More than 260 Kitimat-based staff will join the WSGES family when SIC is renamed WSG Energy Services Canada, including founder John Gordon, who is taking on the role of President - Canada.

WSGES is the largest independently owned provider of process, pipeline and industrial services to European refinery and LNG terminal sectors and globally employs more than 1,000 people in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

WSGES forecasts an increase in its Canadian workforce to 400 personnel in the next 18 months as it continues to secure additional work, and the company is on track to increase Canadian annual revenues from C$50 million to C$70 million over the same period.

The transaction will solidify WSGES’s ambitions to establish a robust infrastructure in North America and to leverage opportunities across Canada while also playing a role in the emerging LNG and clean energy (hydrogen) sector.

WSGES CEO, Andrew Burrell, said: “This acquisition speaks to our serious intent and ongoing commitment to growing the WSGES brand in North America, and we are looking forward to combining our extensive mechanical and specialist pre-commissioning expertise with SIC’s well-established reputation for providing first class services to multiple industrial sectors across Canada.”

John Gordon, SIC President - Canada, added: “Our global vision is to establish large operating centres in Canada, Australasia and Europe, and this significant investment will underpin that strategy. This deal also provides a springboard for exploring the many opportunities coming down the line in Canada’s nascent LNG exporting industry, and we believe our core oil, gas and refining specialisms can add value to operators and contractors in that space.”

Brad Mason, Principal and Founding Partner ServcoCanada, said: “The combination of WSGES’s specialist services and international pedigree and Servco Industrial Contractor’s Canadian presence, First Nation partnerships, and skilled work force, will bring added value for existing clients and new clients as the company continues to grow and develop.”

WSGES’s blueprint of organic growth and strategic acquisition has included acquisitions in the last 12 months of the French-based petrochemical specialist Nitrovia and Australia’s Eftech International, which provides mechanical pre-commissioning, electrical, instrumentation and industrial services to crucial infrastructure projects.

About WSGES

Formed in 2005, WSGES is a global provider of Process, Pipeline and Industrial Services and valve services to the onshore and offshore international oil and gas and petrochemical industries.

Headquartered in Emmen, The Netherlands, the company also has operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia and employs more than 1,000 staff.

