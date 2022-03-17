Dubai: India’s leading relocation company, Writer Relocations (a business division of Writer Business Services), having a major presence in the UAE, has announced its collaboration with GEMS Education, one of the largest K-12 private education providers in the world, to provide a seamless admission process for the children of relocating families moving to the UAE. The aim is to ease the stress of hundreds of relocating families by using Writer Relocations and securing school seats for their children within the GEMS Education network, which offers the widest choice of schools in the country.



Writer Relocations, which handles over 8,000 relocations every year, has seen an upsurge in immigration and relocation of families to the GCC region, especially the UAE, since the reopening of borders post-lockdown. This arrangement with GEMS Education will enable Writer Relocations’ clients including government expatriates, corporate executives, and families streamline their school search process, reducing any potential gaps in their children’s education journey. Additionally, the parents will get a chance to confirm seats for their children in GEMS Education schools on a priority basis.



One of the primary issues many families face during relocation is finding the right school with quality education for their children. Through the collaboration with GEMS Education, clients of Writer Relocations will benefit from easy access to school principals and education leaders who will be able to provide insights into the options and pathways available.



Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Simon Mason, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer, Writer Relocations, said, “Every year we help over 1,200 families move to UAE and GCC region. At Writer Relocations, we are always working towards improving the customer journey experience from the beginning and adding value from the mobility services perspective. Through this tie-up, we want to address the education setbacks faced by many children during relocations and would like to provide our customers a seamless experience in securing their child’s admission in the best education institution. We are proud to have GEMS as our schooling partner and we hope to see this collaboration becoming beneficial for us both.”



Ms Elmarie Venter, Chief Operations Officer, GEMS Education, said, “For over 60 years, we have been supporting expats in the UAE and providing their children with the highest quality education and opportunities. We are delighted to be collaborating with Writer Relocations to offer families our services and access to our exceptional schools. The UAE is an excellent

destination for business, leisure and raising a family, and we look forward to supporting those starting a life here by helping them navigate the education options, find the right school, and settle into their new surroundings.”



About Writer Relocation

For over 60 years, Writer Relocations has been the leader in the global relocation industry, providing end-to-end services, covering every aspect of the movement. Every year, Writer Relocations manages over 8,000 relocations across 190 countries, making it one of the best mobility providers in the segment. With 500+ skilled workforce, the Company manages relocations for employees of over 3,000 Fortune 500 companies across the globe in a seamless and professional manner, making relocation an effortless experience.



For more information, visit https://www.writerrelocations.com/



Writer Relocations is a business division of Writer Business Services, one of India’s leading business group that offers superior quality services within Relocations, Information Management, Cash Management and Realty business. Writer Business Services has presence in 6 countries, servicing over 1000 global customers with a workforce of over 10,000 motivated professionals.



For more information, visit https://www.writercorporation.com



About GEMS

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.



For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com