Dubai, UAE – Worldwide Cash Express, a leading Money Transfer Operator and subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI), one of the leading integrated financial services groups in the UAE, is proud to announce its rebranding to Blue Remit. This strategic rebrand further strengthens the company’s position as a trusted and innovative global remittance provider, leveraging advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners.

The decision to rebrand follows extensive strategic planning and aligns with the company’s vision for innovation, expansion, and market leadership. Blue Remit will build on the strong foundation established by Worldwide Cash Express while embracing a broader perspective to deliver cutting-edge modern remittance solutions to a more dynamic and diverse global market.

Inspired by the blue sky, symbolising limitless possibilities, Blue Remit reflects the company’s ambition to redefine cross-border payments through advanced technology and expanded digital services across the globe.

This rebrand will enhance the company's relevance and inclusivity for corporate clients by offering innovative services such as direct credit to bank accounts, digital wallets, mobile credits, and utility accounts, expanding beyond traditional cash payout services.

“The rebranding of Worldwide Cash Express to Blue Remit marks a pivotal step in our growth journey. It is a reflection of our vision to become a global leader in the remittance industry, combining cutting-edge technology with a customer-centric approach. Furthermore, this change allows us to clearly communicate our expanded digital service offerings, attract a wider demographic, and prepare for the integration of future financial technologies like digital currencies, which are key to our long-term strategy,” said Rashed A. Al Ansari, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Remit.

Under the Blue Remit identity, customers and partners will benefit from a renewed focus on innovative solutions, operational excellence, and unparalleled service delivery. The transition to the new branding will be seamless, with no disruption to ongoing operations or partnerships.

