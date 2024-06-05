Abu Dhabi: The Association of Talent Development (ATD) and QnA International, organisers of the ATD Middle East conference, supported by Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, had a brilliant start of the 8th Annual ATD Middle East Conference and Exhibition. The super star of the show was the launch of a unique bot developed by Fractal for Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, the #1 Executive Coach and Leadership Thinker in the world on the opening day of the ATD Middle East Conference in Abu Dhabi.

As a much sought-after thought leader acknowledged by leading global business and management institutions and bestselling author of more than 30 books on leadership, Dr. Marshall Goldsmith has conceived and launched the bot to fulfil the global demand for his counsel around the clock. MG Bot – Dr. Goldsmith’s AI Avatar is infused with his knowledge, experience, nuances, and even his voice to authentically answer management-related questions. Dr. Goldsmith will demonstrate the MG bot that is able to offer leaders worldwide 24/7 access to his wisdom and guidance at the conference.

An inspiring opening address by His Excellency Adnan Al Awadhi, Executive Director Department of Tourism and Culture, Abu Dhabi was followed by a fireside chat by Dr. Marshall Goldsmith and Mark Thompson, the World’s #1 CEO Coach and launch of the MG bot Talk To Marshall Goldsmith.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Marshall Goldsmith said, “I am delighted to lead the ATD Middle East this year and share my experiences as a life coach and how we can unleash our potential as a leader, employee and as an individual. Also, we will talk about how to transform the talent of individuals towards team goals and the art of harnessing individual talents to drive collective success within organizations. Join me in Abu Dhabi for an enlightening journey towards personal and professional growth.”

The eighth ATD Conference supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention Centre and Exhibition Bureau was well attended by luminaries from industry across the region and professionals renowned for their expertise in learning, leading, talent development, and HR from all parts of the world. Experts will share their knowledge and experience with up to 600 delegates from the GCC and internationally via addresses, panel discussions, case studies, and interactive sessions.

World #1 CEO Coach Mark Thompson moderated a discussion among CEOs Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Saeed Alghafri, CEO Steel of Emirates Steel Arkan. They were joined by other C-level HR leaders from prominent companies across the region representing the top conglomerates, banks, retailers, oil & gas, automotive, property development and manufacturing companies. Attending corporate leaders and HR experts were enthusiastic about the outcomes and unanimous on the importance of the conference.

Abdullah AlSalamah, Chief Human Capital Officer, Alinma Bank said, "One of L&D’s biggest role is fostering employee potential. With a passion for cultivating talent and driving organizational growth, I’m poised to deliver insightful contributions highlighting innovative strategies and best practices in human resources and learning and development. At the ATD ME Conference 2024, I look forward to engaging with fellow industry leaders and exchanging knowledge to shape the future of L&D".

Leadership Development companies such as Afaq Leadership, Right Selection, Emeritus amongst others joined the conference to support the learning development journey of Middle East corporations attending the event.

Abdulaziz Al Roomi, Head of Learning & Talent, Best-selling author, Boubyan Bank, concurred "L&D plays an essential role in building sustainable businesses and developing future-proof organizations! Honored to be sharing my insights and experience on the impact of L&D at the ATD Middle East Conference 2024"

Organisers for the event, QnA International’s Director Mr. Sidh NC shares his enthusiasm “Our theme this year, "All About People: Shaping Leaders, Transforming Talent," reflects our commitment to exploring the dynamic and evolving landscape of L&D. With the conference this year, we are here to challenge the status quo, rethink traditional methods, and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead. Together, let us pave the way to dream bigger, reach higher, and strive for excellence".

