Mnaara leverages cutting-edge technology to provide easier access to funds that were previously only available to institutional investors.

Shariah-screening guidelines, overseen by expert advisers, ensure all investments offered are fully compliant.

Mnaara offers growth strategies by accessing private equity funds and income strategies focused on private financing.

LONDON – Digital investment platform Mnaara has officially launched in the UK and is now providing access to private markets investments for Shariah-conscious investors from across the world.

The platform is the first to offer global private markets to individual and institutional Shariah-compliant investors, something that has been very difficult to access in the past. Even the biggest private banks have extremely limited options for the Shariah-conscious investor outside publicly listed securities.

Mnaara’s products and services are designed to simplify the investment process and provide convenient digital access to investments from anywhere in the world. It offers a seamless digital platform, moving new members from sign-up to investment through a complete digital end-to-end process, avoiding a lengthy administrative onboarding procedure.

Saad Adada, founder and CEO of Mnaara, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our platform Mnaara. Private markets have become an essential part of a well-diversified portfolio. Disregarding private markets significantly limits investors in targeting high returns and in expanding the variety within their investment portfolio. For Shariah-compliant investors, the space is even more limited and largely inaccessible.

“At Mnaara we are on a mission to change that. We’re here to identify high-performing private fund managers, make them visible and accessible with smaller investment tickets and ascertain that they fit our Shariah guidelines.”

The funds follow strict Shariah screening guidelines which limit and control what are considered non-ethical activities in Islamic finance, such as gambling, tobacco, alcohol, and arms, in addition to generating income from interest. Financial guidelines are also followed with respect to using excessive leverage and financial derivatives.

Private funds are offered under two main strategies:

Global Growth Strategy: Private Equity funds focusing primarily on investing in private companies that have proven business models with a clear path to exit through sale or public offering.

As opposed to typical buy-out funds, Shariah-compliant funds limit their investments into compliant businesses and do not depend on borrowings to deliver their returns, making such strategies less risky and more in-line with ethical investing.

Global Private Debt Strategy: Using asset-based financing funds to provide investors a periodic stream of cash income while adhering to the Shariah guidelines prohibiting interest.

Mnaara leverages the experience and network of its team of experts who have accumulated decades of experience in managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios. With their deep knowledge and extensive networks, they're best positioned to select the top-performing investment options that align with Shariah guidelines.

The website is at Mnaara.com and the platform is available to eligible investors by signing up through the website and creating a free account.

Notes:

Shariah-compliant investments and other financial products must not make or incur interest which is identified as usuary. It advocates investing for growth and risk sharing as opposed to returns from ‘passive’ actions - where the money simply makes money for you.

Saad Adada

Mr Adada is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of experience in financial advisory and investment management, with a specialism in Islamic Finance. Saad is driven by a deep passion to support Shariah-compliant investors in realising their potential and enabling them to participate in the global economic growth. His extensive expertise and leadership were instrumental in the management of multiple billion US dollar funds and transactions in a Shariah-compliant way. Under his guidance, Mnaara remains at the forefront of providing exclusive and exceptional investment opportunities that align with the values of the community.

Mr Adada holds an MBA from INSEAD and he is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Mnaara Limited:

Mnaara Limited is registered in England and Wales with company registration number 14059787.

Its offices are at One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, UK, E14 5AB