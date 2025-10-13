Dubai, United Arab Emirates: At GITEX 2025, one of the highlights HPE is showcasing this year is the Cray supercomputing systems with its 100% fanless direct liquid cooling systems architecture, that is powering the world’s most powerful systems, El Capitan. This critical technology also enabled HPE to deliver several of the leading supercomputers on the Green500 list, which ranks the world’s most energy-efficient supercomputers.

While efficiency has improved in next-generation accelerators, power consumption is continuing to intensify with AI adoption, outstripping traditional cooling techniques. Organizations running large AI workloads will need to do so more efficiently. The most effective way to cool next-generation AI systems is through direct liquid cooling, of which HPE is a pioneer.

The 100% fanless direct liquid cooling systems architecture enhances the energy and cost efficiency of large-scale AI deployments, enabling significant reductions in cooling power required, utility costs, carbon production, and data center fan noise. Furthermore, systems that use this architecture can support greater server cabinet density, they consume half the floor space.