Set to be held at iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s world-class entertainment destination

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The World Tennis League (WTL) today signed a joint agreement with Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, to host the next three seasons of the prestigious tournament on Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations.

Set to be held from December 21-24 at the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Season 2 of the “greatest show on court” promises to bring unforgettable experiences for both tennis and music fans alike. The Falcons, Hawks, Eagles and Kites will play each other over a 3-day Round Robin, with the top two teams facing off in the final on December 24.

Speaking at the signing, Rajesh Banga, Chairman of the WTL said: “Our Goal from day 1 was to create an exciting mix of World class sport and entertainment and we are very excited to be partnering with Abu Dhabi to bring ‘The Greatest Show On Court’, to Yas Island.”

HE Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: “Abu Dhabi is proud to partner this World class event and we will continue to support the WTL to make it bigger and better every year. We witnessed an amazing inaugural tournament and we are sure the fans are going to love while looking forward to four exciting days of action on the court.”

H.E. Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “This is where elite sporting competition meets high-energy entertainment. The World Tennis League further solidifies Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a leading destination for sports, and these three seasons will add to an incredibly rich events calendar, for residents and visitors alike, alongside the unique range of exciting attractions on not just Yas Island but across the emirate.”

Yas Island Abu Dhabi has instilled its mark in the global tourism map as a leading leisure and entertainment destination with a wide array of offerings curated for every preference. From award-winning theme parks that provide guests with best-in-class entertainment experiences, to premier dining and hospitality offerings that are up for grabs all year long, Yas Island is a one-stop destination that has it all. With the recent opening of the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, guests and families can continue to enjoy unrivalled entertainment with tons of options to pick and choose from at every corner of this 25 km2 island.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “Yas Island continues to grow as a leading sporting event’s hub, and we are thrilled to host the prestigious World Tennis League, one of the biggest events on the international sporting calendar, here on the island and in Abu Dhabi. This is another great addition to Yas Island’s offerings and a testament to its position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. Together with our long standing partners, ADSC and DCT Abu Dhabi, we remain committed to creating unforgettable memories for all visitors to Yas Island.”

“We learnt a lot from season 1. This year, we are shortening it to a four-day event with 2 tennis matches a day, plus the final on Sunday. Having the backing of Abu Dhabi gives us tremendous confidence of growing our event year on year and we are looking forward to making Abu Dhabi our home,” commented Rahul Saxena, COO WTL.

Season 2 follows on from the stellar success of the League’s inaugural season last year, which welcomed 18 of the world’s biggest names in tennis, including Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek; and hosted thrilling live performances by award-winning international artists, including Tiesto, Wizkid, Deadmau5, Neyo, Armin Van Burren and Mohammed Ramadan.

Tickets for Season 2 are expected to go live by end of August, while the tennis field is set to be announced in September.

