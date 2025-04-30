UAE: World Stage Design (WSD) 2025, which will take place in Sharjah, UAE, from October 18-25, 2025, has secured key partnerships with leading local and international organizations. WSD is the ‘Expo’ for the global performance industry, occurring once every four years.

WSD is the only international event that showcases excellence in performance design from individual designers. This year marks its sixth edition and the first-ever in the Middle East. WSD is co-produced by the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) and the International Organisation of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians (OISTAT). The event is supported by the Department of Culture Sharjah and the Ministry of Culture Taiwan.

Onboard as the Official Build Partner of WSD, are Taylex Group Middle East, a creative solutions production company at the heart of the Live Events, Exhibitions, and Brand Experience industry. As the region’s exclusive beMaster partner for beMatrix, the leading sustainable frame system, they offer a smarter approach to event construction.

Taylex Group Middle East will provide a more sustainable alternative to traditional custom-builds for exhibition stands. This solution allows designers and participants to place sustainability at the forefront without compromising creativity.

International logistics consultant EFM Global is the Official Logistics Partner. The partnership offers special rates to participants bringing their work and performances at WSD2025 to get materials transported safely and efficiently from their location to Sharjah.

Charcoalblue – a globally reputed theatre, acoustic, and experience consultancy service – is the sponsor of the Theatre Architecture Competition. Entries closed on 14th April, and the competition received submissions from over 50 countries.

First Star Computer, Sapsis Rigging, and ShowTex are the first, second, and third prize sponsors, respectively, of the Technical Invention Prize. The competition is free to enter and open for submissions from technicians who have developed a gadget or solution for the live events industry.

WSD2025 features a Design Exhibition, Theatre Architecture Competition (TAC), the Technical Invention Prize (TIP), and Scenofest - a celebration of scenography with a wide range of seminars, workshops, performances, and presentations by theatre practitioners and artists.

About Sharjah Performing Arts Academy

Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA) is the only dedicated performing arts academy in the Middle East, offering comprehensive education in both performing and production arts. SPAA trains students for various roles, from actors and dancers to stage managers and scenic designers, preparing them for success in the competitive global industry. The Academy's mission is to develop confident, creative professionals who can lead and collaborate in any global context.

About OISTAT

OISTAT was founded in Prague in 1968. It stands for “Organisation Internationale des Scénographes, Techniciens et Architectes de Théâtre” in French, and “International Organisation of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians” in English. OISTAT is a global network for theatre practitioners celebrating design, technology and architecture in live performances.