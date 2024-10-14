

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Jala Spa & Wellness, a new wellness destination nestled within the majestic peaks of Jabal Akhdar, has officially opened its doors at Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa. Under the expert guidance of Spa & Wellness Director, Indah Megayani, and a team of internationally acclaimed therapists, this sanctuary blends innovation, design, natural elements, and ancient traditions to create an unmatched wellness experience for guests to reconnect with themselves.

Located on the highest mountain top in the GCC at 2,000 meters above sea level, Jala’s design and philosophy are deeply rooted in the four universal elements: Water (Jala), representing revitalising amenities that harness the power of water for cleansing and rejuvenation; Air, symbolising the pure mountain air that invigorates the spirit; Earth, a connection to Mother Nature through the use of fresh, local ingredients, and Fire, harnessing the therapeutic potential of heat for relaxation and relief.

Jala’s core pillars include Natural Wellness, utilising native ingredients and century-old remedies to provide authentic and effective treatments. Ethical Products are ensured through partnerships with brands like Ila, Mauli Rituals, and Maison d'Asa, guaranteeing cruelty-free and eco-conscious offerings. The spa serves as a Nurturing Oasis, providing a welcoming refuge for relaxation and recharge. Finally, Jala's treatments and experiences are designed to uplift and inspire, promoting a sense of inner peace and overall wellbeing, truly allowing guests to 'Elevate their Being.'

Sustainable innovation is applied through a water purification system operating across all pools that combines saline water and a high-tech ultraviolet light filtration system to minimise the use of harsh chemicals.

Indah Megayani, Spa & Wellness Director, said: “Jala is truly a sanctuary where every detail has been meticulously crafted to create an atmosphere of serenity and rejuvenation. The design, a collaboration with leading spa experts The Wellness Group and Raison d'etre Spas, not only meets the highest standards of wellbeing but also pays homage to Omani heritage with features like our arched corridors inspired by the Grand Mosque. We invite our guests to step away from the everyday, immerse themselves in this tranquil oasis, and emerge renewed in both body and spirit."

Jala invites guests on a journey through three distinct wellness zones, each designed to evoke a sense of serenity and rejuvenation. Bespoke treatment rooms provide the setting for signature experiences like the 'Chakra Wellbeing' ritual, a 120-minute Ila journey that harmonises mind, body, and soul. The 'Ananda Face Therapy’ harnesses the power of pomegranate to nourish, hydrate, and revitalise tired skin. Couples can find shared bliss in luxurious suites, while the traditional Hammam and Vichy Shower Rooms offer purifying rituals steeped in history.

For those seeking deeper relaxation, Himalayan salt rooms provide respiratory and skin benefits, while the thermal zones offer a circuit of invigorating heat and cooling plunges. The Wellness Studio invites quiet contemplation with sound healing and meditation sessions. Complete the journey with a revitalising dip in the indoor vitality pool or an immersive experience in the Aquamoon shower, where water, light, and fragrance blend to create a symphony of the senses.

The spa's serene atmosphere invites guests to fully immerse themselves in relaxation and rejuvenation. The thermal and wet zones were meticulously designed by The Wellness Group, renowned spa design experts, ensuring the highest standards of wellbeing are met. The spa's layout and planning were developed in partnership with Raison d'etre Spas, who have designed many leading spas around the world.

Jala Spa & Wellness is now open to both hotel guests and day visitors. To learn more or to book a treatment, please email stay.indigojabalakhdar@ihg.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

For more information, please contact:

Vishnu Ravindran

Mojo PR

E hotelindigoJA@mojo-me.com

ABOUT HOTEL INDIGO

Just as no places are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. Each Hotel Indigo draws inspiration from the local neighbourhood, culture and popular trends in food, drink and design to create a warm and vibrant atmosphere. Our hotels provide a gateway to discovering and explore some of the world’s most inspiring cities and neighbourhoods.

For more information, visit www.hotelindigo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

HOTEL INDIGO JABAL AKHDAR RESORT AND SPA

Perched 2,000 meters above sea level on Oman's majestic "Green Mountain," Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa is a one-of-a-kind lifestyle boutique hotel where ancient traditions blend with contemporary comfort. The hotel is nestled amidst the stunning landscape of rugged cliffs, terraced orchards and historic villages, including the UNESCO World Heritage site of the Falaj Al Khatmain irrigation system.

Inspired by the calm and serene local neighbourhood, the hotel's design reflects the natural beauty of Jabal Akhdar. Earthy tones mirror the hues of the mountainside, while intricate patterns and textures draw inspiration from traditional Omani crafts.

Reimagine life at this haven of wellness and adventure, offering 173 beautifully designed rooms, suites and chalets, each offering majestic views. Curious explorers are invited to discover a world of stories through curated experiences, from exploring ancient villages and hiking through scenic wadis to indulging in rejuvenating treatments at Jala Spa & Wellness. For memorable dining, Vue Rooftop & Lounge offers a bucket-list experience with panoramic views and delectable cuisine.

Hotel Indigo Jabal Akhdar Resort & Spa is more than just a hotel, it's an invitation to immerse yourself in the neighbourhood, offering an approachable and warm atmosphere where every stay is an unforgettable journey.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on Instagram.

ABOUT JALA SPA & WELLNESS

An oasis of vitality nestled amidst the breathtaking peaks and canyons of Jabal Akhdar, Jala Spa & Wellness offers a sanctuary of unparalleled purity and tranquillity. The "Green Mountain" is celebrated for its pristine air, natural springs, and the production of some of the world's purest rose water, renowned for its calming, anti-aging, and antioxidant properties. Drawing from ancient Omani wellness traditions and contemporary techniques, Jala blends these natural elements to create an immersive experience that revitalises both body and soul.

At Jala, time is an illusion. Immerse yourself in our indoor heated vitality pools, unwind in the Jala Hammam, or stand beneath one of our Aquamoon rainforest experience showers in the thermal zone. We source organic products from around the world that support sustainable practices and ethnic communities, preserving our traditional way of life.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

About IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has more than 6,400 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.