ABU DHABI – Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, has confirmed ADNOC Refining’s capability to produce Lower Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF), paving the way for its future alignment with International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), once that certification process is formalised.

Through a comprehensive lifecycle assessment, Wood’s carbon advisory team analysed the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with ADNOC Refining’s jet fuel production. Leveraging its propriety software, Wood reviewed more than 25,000 unique data points, validating the potential of Ruwais Refinery to meet stringent international certification standards, including the anticipated requirements of ICAO CORSIA and ISO 14067.



Azad Hessamodini, Executive President of Consulting at Wood, said: “Classifying aviation fuel as lower carbon is a highly complex process. Our carbon specialists streamline this process, enabling clients to bring their products to market more swiftly and achieve their sustainability and growth objectives.



“Given aviation is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise, accelerating the production, certification and consumption of alternative fuels is essential. Lower carbon aviation fuel can cut emissions by approximately 10%, providing a short-term solution in the face of ever-increasing aviation activity and efforts to enhance the economic viability of longer-term solutions.”



Sultan Al Bigishi, ADNOC Refining CEO said: “As global aviation demand grows, advancing the production of lower carbon aviation fuel is critical to reducing emissions while ensuring the industry’s sustainable future. Confirmation of our capability to produce LCAF underscores our commitment to developing lower-carbon solutions that support the decarbonisation of aviation and accommodate the sustainable growth in air travel.”



This validation follows a year of continued growth for Wood in the Middle East, with the company recently celebrating $920 million worth of contracts in the region in 2024.



Coinciding with the Sustainable Aviation Futures MENA Congress, this announcement underscores the momentum behind the development of more sustainable fuels and the Middle East's investment in advancing decarbonisation pathways.