Wonder Bakery will produce up to 50,000 tons of fresh and frozen bakery products and hot and cold kitchen products per year

The partnership contributes to the national food security agenda, supporting localised food production and driving global exports

Dubai, UAE: Industrial-grade bakery Wonder Bakery has inaugurated a state-of-the-art AED50 million manufacturing and distributing facility at Dubai Industrial City, one of the largest industrial hubs in the region. The new facility will produce up to 50,000 tons of fresh and frozen bakery products and hot and cold kitchen products annually to be distributed to F&B businesses across the UAE and wider region – further boosting Dubai Industrial City’s F&B manufacturing sector.

The factory’s official opening on 9 March was presided over by partners Kaleemullah Khan, Ubaid Memoni and Ahmed Memoni. Saud Abu Alshawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial City, was also in attendance.

The new 62,000 sqft. facility in Dubai Industrial City will create 350 jobs, facilitating economic growth and employment in the region. Wonder Bakery currently supplies its products to hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, airlines and other F&B businesses. Wonder Bakery will continue investing in new equipment and infrastructure over the next two years to expand exports to nearly 25 countries across the GCC, United Kingdom, North America and Asia Pacific.

Saud Abu Alshawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial City, said, “Localising food production is a key priority of the UAE government to reinforce our self-reliant economy and safeguard our country from any unexpected disruptions to the supply chain. As the region’s largest manufacturing and logistics hub, as well as a strategic driver of the national food security agenda, we are committed to creating an enabling environment that supports businesses in the F&B sector to expand and innovate. Wonder Bakery has witnessed incredible success in Dubai since its formation, and we are delighted to support them in their next phase of growth within our comprehensive community."

Kaleemullah Khan, Managing Director at Wonder Bakery, said, “The opening of our new facility in Dubai Industrial City marks a significant milestone in our ambitious journey to become MENA’s leading producer of fresh and frozen bakery products. Our new factory will enable us to increase our volume of production with room for innovation and growth in the future. The business district’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure will also enhance our access to new markets and support the UAE’s export economy, extending the reputation of UAE-made products on an international scale.”

Wonder Bakery is a full solution industrial bakery committed to operating an FSSC-certified facility, which is a globally recognised Food safety & Hygiene standard. The company employs advanced production processes to maintain quality and high-performance production, and champions preservative-free foods.

Covering more than 550 million sqft., Dubai Industrial City is designed around a world-class masterplan that divides the massive business district into strategic sector-focused zones. The food and beverage site covers a total land area of 23.5 million sqft. and is home to more than 60 food and beverage manufacturers.

About Dubai Industrial City

Dubai Industrial City provides intelligent infrastructure and integrated solutions for manufacturers and businesses. It is a key stakeholder in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, tasked with developing priority areas including the Food and Beverage industry. The hub is home to over 280 factories and more than 750 business partners in sector-specific zones, including major local and multinational organisations such as Unilever, Patchi, Almarai Group, NMC Trading, Asmak, Al Futtaim Logistics and Alshaya.

Offering a cost-effective and efficient business environment for the region’s manufacturing sector, Dubai Industrial City today serves as an enabling ecosystem for manufacturing and logistics with its integrated offerings of industrial land, state-of-the-art warehousing, office space, retail space, showrooms, and worker accommodation.