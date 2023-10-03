Johannesburg: “After a process that involved reviewing over 500 applications and selecting the top 30 Womenpreneurs in South Africafor a panel review, we are thrilled to announce the Top 30 exceptional women from which one winner, two runners up, and the Top 10 will be chosen.”

So says Sugendhree Reddy, Chief Executive Officer at Access Bank, noting that Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch Competition – in partnership with Jacaranda FM – has been “a success in so many ways. Learning about the many women who have created their own futures with phenomenal businesses has been inspiring.”

Deirdre King, Managing Director of Jacaranda FM, concurs: “Choosing just 30 female economic builders was no easy task when there are such remarkable women entrepreneurs out there. What we are particularly excited for is the cross-business and peer-to-peer mentorship that will start taking place at our networking event, and then continue for the year thereafter as our winners and new networks share ideas and pass on knowledge.”

And the Top 30 entrants are...

1. MORONGWE MOKONE – Mo’s Crib

2. JABULILE MOROBI – Lesedi Scientific Services

3. MATIMU MALULEKE - Phalala Grocery Scheme

4. EVETTE VAN DEN BERG – The Nanny Movement

5. MALESELA RACHEL TEMA – Plus Fab

6. NOMPILO NXUMALO – Ku Green Hands

7. DIANE NEETHLING – Imsyser Health

8. DONETTE WERKMAN – We Do House Plans

9. PEARL KHOZA – Zenzo Multitrade

10. SHOKY NENGOVHELA – Tembo Engineering

11. STEPHANIE CERONIO – JackRabbit Chocolate Studio

12. HLOBISILE BATHABILE YENDE – The Yende and Partners

13. BERYL SHUTTLEWORTH – The Herbal Horse & Pet

14. CYLA GONSOLVES - Cyla Gonsolves

15. NATASHA BUITENDAG – Mrs Milk

16. NGWANAMATLOA MOKONE - ABOT Technology

17. EMMERENTIA VAN DER MERWE - Spectacular Concrete Creations

18. NOSISA DHLOMO – AfriZulu Tech

19. MAHLATSE MAMAILA – INO Biodiesel

20. MAMPE ELISA KONYAMA - Unjani Clinic Botshabelo

21. CLEOPATRA NGOIE - Sha’p Left

22. KIMLYNN TEMPLE - tipped

23. PRUDENCE THULISILE MOKWANA - RBKM Chickens

24. NTANGANEDZENI MUAMBADZI - Molecular Imaging & Therapy Limpopo

25. CATE OLIFANT – Akani Paints

26. TEBOGO NYATHELA - Farmers Hope

27. CHRIS-CHE MONICA BOTHA - Stepmor Supplies

28. FAITH MOKGALAKA - Puno

29. HEIDI PATMORE - Manjaro Marketing

30. CANDY ANDROUAKOS - Leafline

To enter, women were asked to visit JacarandaFM.com to deliver their perfect pitch about their business, how their business gives back to communities, and what help they need to take their business into the next stage of success.

“Womenpreneur Her Perfect Pitch has established a special networking event for the top 30 finalists where Access Bank and Jacaranda FM will engage with and introduce them to the Womenpreneur community,” says Reddy. “We can’t wait to put faces and personalities to the incredible entry pitches our 30 finalists made.”

The prestigious networking session will give the finalist immediate assistance with an exclusive ‘How to Pitch your Business’ masterclass, as well as the opportunity to meet, relate to, share knowledge, and network with other like-minded women in business.

King highlights the prizes again, especially through the lens of global economies relying more and more on SME’s for their economic contribution. “This prize will not only elevate 10 women’s businesses, but ultimately develop and grow peer-to-peer networks that are critical for growing their businesses.”

Here’s what’s at stake…

THE WINNER

First prize is R1 million worth of shared prizes, including R500 000 in radio airtime on Jacaranda FM where their adverts will be crafted and shared with 1.3 million listeners. R100 000 in cash with an investment guide to help the winner invest, from Access Bank. The winning Womanpreneur will also get 360° support for her business in the months to come; a 6-week mentorship; atailor-made business consultation; presenter training and PR and Digital consultation.

RUNNER UP

The runner up will receive R75 000 in cash from Access Bank, with an investment guide to help her invest and grow her winnings and business.

THIRD PLACE

The third-placed entrant will receive R50 000 in cash from Access Bank, also with investment guidance to help her invest wisely and reach greater business heights.

TOP 10

The Top 10 finalists will each receive an exceptional R100 000 worth of airtime on Jacaranda FM and a R50 000 educational study voucher from Access Bank.

“We are so excited by the partnership between Jacaranda FM and Access Bank! Our goals are so closely aligned that we knew a partnership would amplify the impact of our end goal to assist women owned businesses in a holistic, impactful manner that surpasses 9 August every year,” says King. Reddy concurs, noting that she is keen to keep an eye on all the winners as they make their way to greater business success. “The Access Bank team has been truly inspired by all the entrants, and hope each one continues to innovate, invest wisely and participate in our economy in a way we know the whole Womenpreneur community can.”

About Jacaranda FM

Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2 FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has a bilingual (English and Afrikaans) commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.

Jacaranda FM also carries a national footprint through streaming audio on www.jacarandafm.com or the Jacaranda FM App. The multi-channel media brand provides an array of popular talent, easy-listening music, radio programming, social media engagement, concerts, online shopping, as well as sporting and social events.

Sustainable community initiatives form part of Jacaranda FM’s DNA with Good Morning Angels helping people and communities in need for the past 17 years. The station engages with over 4 million people across their platforms monthly, and provides market access for thousands of businesses seeking to engage a loyal South African community.

About Access Bank

PLC Access Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, is a leading full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 700 branches and service outlets spanning 3 continents, 19 countries and over 60 million customers. The Bank employs over 28,000 thousand people in its operations in Africa and Europe, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India, and the UAE. Access Bank’s parent company, Access Holdings Plc, has been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1998. The Bank is a diversified financial institution which combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise, proven risk management and capital management capabilities. The Bank services its various markets through four business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Commercial Banking; Business Banking, and Personal & Private Banking. The Bank has enjoyed what is arguably Africa’s most successful banking growth trajectory in the last 18 years, becoming one of the continent’s largest retail banks. As part of its continued growth strategy, Access Bank is focused on mainstreaming sustainable business practices into its operations. The Bank strives to deliver sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible, and socially relevant, helping customers to access more and achieve their dreams.

