United Arab Emirates: Women First Jobs, the trailblazing Women-Only Job Portal, has officially launched, marking a historic moment for women's empowerment in the UAE's workforce. This pioneering platform is set to revolutionise recruitment by exclusively catering to the talents and aspirations of women professionals.

In line with the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, Women First Jobs is committed to supporting the UAE’s Gender Balance Council’s initiatives, ensuring equal pay, promoting gender equality in recruitment and promotion, mainstreaming a gender balance perspective, and maintaining transparency.

Priyanka Sengar, CEO at Women First Jobs

Founded by the visionary Priyanka Sengar, CEO at Women First Jobs, this platform addresses a critical need by offering a dedicated space for women professionals to explore career opportunities in sectors such as banking, fintech, edtech, hotels, hospitals, hospitality, food, beverages, logistics, and IT. The platform caters to senior-level roles as well as junior and middle management positions.

A Groundbreaking Initiative:

Women First Jobs emerges as a groundbreaking initiative, disrupting traditional recruitment norms to create a space where women can thrive in their careers. Priyanka Sengar, drawing from over 15 years of diversified corporate experience across India and the Middle East, spearheads this initiative with a clear vision to bridge the gender gap in the professional landscape.

Addressing market challenges:

In response to market challenges, Women First Jobs is positioned as a transformative solution, addressing the scarcity of a comprehensive women-talent database and the impersonal nature of traditional recruitment. This newly launched platform is designed to provide a unique, non-conventional space that not only meets Gender Diversity and inclusion goals but goes beyond ordinary practices.

Corporate Return Ship Programmes:

Women First Jobs plays a pivotal role in supporting corporate return ship programs, offering mentorship and training for women returning from maternity breaks or resuming their corporate careers after breaks. This initiative underscores the platform's commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive professional environment for women at all stages of their careers.

Empowering local talent:

Aligned with major government localization policies like Emiratization and Saudization, Women First Jobs is set to play a pivotal role in elevating the involvement of Emirati and Saudi women within the private sector. This launch aligns seamlessly with the NAFIS and Saudi Vision 2030 programs, fortifying the capabilities of local human resources and fostering a culture of gender diversity.

Unique Sanctuary for Women:

Women First Jobs offers a unique sanctuary for talented women, celebrating their skills and providing a platform for them to thrive. The platform boasts a rapidly growing database of skilled women across the globe, making the reach limitless. Through strategic collaborations with diverse industries and an extensive network of highly qualified female candidates, Women First Jobs aims to broaden its horizons, deepening its impact, and weaving a tapestry of successful placements across various industrial sectors.

Supporting Gender Balance Initiatives:

Social Impact Initiatives:

For every successful placement, Women First Jobs channels a substantial portion of the proceeds to NGOs worldwide, with a primary focus on women's and children's development. This initiative not only supports localization efforts but also aligns with DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), ESG (Environmental, Social, & Governance), and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) mandates of GCC governments.

About Women First Jobs:

Women First Jobs, launched in [Year], is the UAE’s first Women-Only Job Portal, dedicated to empowering women professionals and contributing to the country’s Gender Equality in Workplace, Emiratization and Saudization initiatives. Founded by Priyanka Sengar, CEO at Women First Jobs, the platform is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workforce, breaking down barriers for women in the professional world.

