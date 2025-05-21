Astana: WOMANi is a platform dedicated to celebrating and recognising women who demonstrate exceptional leadership, meaningful contributions, and unwavering commitment to Islamic business and finance. This year, the WOMANi Rendezvous took place in Astana, shining a spotlight on the growing momentum of Islamic finance in the Central Asian region and the incredible women at the forefront of this movement.

The WOMANi Rendezvous was part of the Islamic Finance and Business Forum, a major regional gathering that brought together over 200 participants from Kazakhstan, across Central Asia, and the CIS. Organised by the Association of Islamic Finance and Business (AIFB) and communications agency TIDAM, with support from AIFC and in partnership with Zaman Bank, Al Safi Bank, ITS, and Alif (Uzbekistan), the forum provided the perfect platform to highlight the voices, impact, and achievements of women driving the evolution of Islamic finance in the region.

Centred around the theme “Women's Contributions to a Thriving Islamic Economy,” the event featured an insightful panel discussion on “Women’s Role in Driving Islamic Business and Finance Across Central Asia and Beyond.” The session was expertly moderated by Madina Tukulova, Head of Islamic Finance at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Esteemed panellists included Laura Kuanova, Head of Research, Personnel Training and Certification Office at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University; Samara Maitashova, Head of the Islamic Financial Products Division within the Supervision Methodology Department at the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic; and Maria Voloshina, Director of the Department of Accounting Regulation at the Bank of Russia.

The speakers shared not only their professional insights but also their personal journeys, highlighting the challenges they’ve faced, the barriers they’ve overcome, and the meaningful contributions they’ve made to advance Islamic finance in their respective countries. From spearheading regulatory reforms to developing innovative financial products, women are not merely participating in the sector, they are actively shaping its future.

The discussion also addressed broader systemic challenges, such as limited access to leadership roles and persistent gender biases within financial institutions. At the same time, it celebrated the encouraging progress being made through mentorship initiatives, inclusive policies, and national programmes aimed at empowering women in Islamic finance. Their stories served as both an inspiration and a call to action, underscoring the reality that gender inclusion is not only a matter of equity but a key driver of growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability in the Islamic economy.

The WOMANi programme was launched by Cambridge IFA in 2018 to empower and celebrate the achievements of women in the Islamic business and finance sector. The WOMANi Awards ceremony was held for the first time in Kazakhstan, marking a significant milestone in the region. This event honoured outstanding women who have made substantial contributions to the advancement of the Islamic economy and business across Central Asia and the CIS. Among the honourees were distinguished representatives from the AIFC Authority, the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), and delegates from central banks, financial institutions, and leading enterprises in Central Asia and Russia.

These prestigious accolades include the WOMANi Significancica, WOMANi Professional, and WOMANi CEO categories — each honouring women whose remarkable achievements and influential contributions have created a lasting impact, driving positive change and progress in their respective fields. Among these exceptional women were: Gulanor Atobek, Chief Executive Officer, Alif Bank; Madina Tukulova, Head of Islamic Finance at AIFC; Laura Kuanova, Head of Research Personnel Training and Certification Office at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University; Gulfairuz Assayeva, Chairperson of the Management Board of Zaman Islamic Bank; Ainura Umaeva, Chief Executive Officer TIDAM; Muna Shukurova, Managing Director of Alif Uzbekistan; Assel Mukazhanova, Chief Executive Officer of Astana International Exchange; Botagoz Abisheva, Deputy Chairman of the Board for Financial Management; Margarita Agabekova, Deputy General Director of Kazakhstan Ijara Company; Maria Voloshina, Director of the Department of Accounting Regulation at the Bank of Russia; Parvona Raupova, Head of Risk Management Department at OJSK Tawhidbank, Tajikistan; Zhyldyz Sulaimanbekova, Member of the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic; Samara Maitashova, Head of the Islamic Financial Products Division, Supervision Methodology Department at National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic; Gulnara Mukhanova, Co-Founder of Media Damu; and Ainur Zhumatova, Head of AIFC Expat Centre.

