Abu Dhabi, UAE – Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched its inaugural flight to Gabala from Abu Dhabi. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the first and only airline to connect Gabala with the UAE. This significant milestone not only reinforces the airline’s regional expansion by adding a second airport in Azerbaijan to the WIZZ map after Baku, but also makes it the only ultra-low-cost carrier currently operating between Azerbaijan and the UAE capital. The launch reaffirms Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s mission to offer affordable, reliable, and smart travel options for all, while creating a unique opportunity for UAE residents and tourists to explore the scenic Caucasus region.

The new route operates three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with one-way fares starting from just AED 89**. Tickets are available on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ mobile app in both Arabic and English. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is celebrating with an exciting offer of up to 20% off ticket fares, available to all customers today.

Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial at Wizz Air said: “Today marks a significant milestone as we commence our flights to Gabala and add it as a new point on the WIZZ map of affordable travel from the UAE. The launch of direct commercial operations opens new opportunities to boost tourism and drive economic growth in the region. Thanks to Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s affordable fares, residents of northern Azerbaijan now have a quick and convenient way to discover the vibrant attractions and rich cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi. At the same time, travellers from Abu Dhabi can experience the stunning landscapes and natural beauty that this region offers year-round. To celebrate our connectivity, we are offering an unmissable discount of up to 20% on ticket fares today. We remain committed to expanding our network and providing value-driven travel options, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a gateway to unique global destinations.”

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s new direct flights to Gabala represent a key step in expanding air connectivity between the UAE and the Caucasus region through Zayed International Airport. By strengthening access to this beautiful and culturally rich destination, Wizz Air is actively enhancing travel choices for residents and tourists, while also playing a key role in promoting AUH as a gateway to the world.”

Gabala, often referred to as the “Switzerland of Azerbaijan,” is a tranquil city surrounded by lush forests, lakes, and the majestic Caucasus Mountains. It offers a wide array of activities including hiking, paragliding, and skiing, alongside cultural attractions such as the Gabala Archaeological Center and the Tufandag Mountain Resort. This route supports cultural exchange, boosts bilateral tourism, and brings the charming beauty of Azerbaijan within easy reach for travellers from the Emirates.

WIZZ AIR ABU DHABI’S NEWEST ROUTE TO AZERBAIJAN

Route Operating Days Starting From Fares From* Abu Dhabi – Gabala Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 19 June 2025 AED 89

*This promotion applies on 19 June 2025 from 00.00 till 23.59 CET (“Promotional period”).The up to 20% discount applies to the fare, excluding the administration fee. The up to 20% discount applies only on selected flights to/from Abu Dhabi International Airport available on https://wizzair.com and on the WIZZ mobile app during the Promotional period. Travel period is limited, from 1 July 2025 till 31 October 2025. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. Promotion does not apply to group bookings.

**Fares are one-way, inclusive of an administration fee. Includes one carry-on bag (40x30x20cm); additional fees apply for trolley bags and checked baggage. Available exclusively on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Limited seats available. Terms and conditions apply.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national carrier of the UAE, is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 237 –Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the ultra-low-cost carrier of the region, carrying the flag of affordable and safe travel for all passengers. As part of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, based in Europe and the UK, it contributes to the group's success of carrying 62.8 million passengers across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024.Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and "EMEA’s most Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024.

