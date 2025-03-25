Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is rolling out a three-day flash promotion series this week to celebrate the Eid travel season. The exclusive series of promotions will be live each night between 22:00 and 04:00 UAE time, offering incredible savings on selected fares and baggage for a limited time only.

The first offer launches on 25 March, with ten percent off on selected inbound flights to Abu Dhabi. This offer is valid for bookings made during the overnight promotional window and for travel between 26 March and 30 June 2025, available on both the website and the Wizz Air mobile app.

On 26 March, a five percent discount will apply to selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi. Valid for travel between 1 April and 30 June 2025, this deal is available exclusively on the Wizz Air mobile app.

The final night, 27 March, brings up to 15 percent off baggage fees on selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi, for travel between 1 April and 30 June 2025. This offer will also be available on both the website and the Wizz Air mobile app.

These time-limited deals come as Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to expand its network and encourage spontaneous, affordable travel across the region. The flash promotion series reflects the airline’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional value to travellers flying through the UAE capital during the busy spring and Eid holiday period.

For bookings and more information, visit www.wizzair.com or download the Wizz Air mobile app, also available in Arabic.

As a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s sustainable tourism growth, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers ultra-low-fare travel to an expanding network of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Beirut (Lebanon), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Gabala (Azerbaijan), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Astana (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), Varna (Bulgaria), and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

* The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app.

-Ends-

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national carrier of the UAE, is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 230 –Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the ultra-low-cost carrier of the region, carrying the flag of affordable and safe travel for all passengers. As part of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, based in Europe and the UK, it contributes to the group's success of carrying 62.8 million passengers across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024.Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and "EMEA’s most Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024.

For more information:

Alexa Weber; Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@four.agency

Notes:

All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft, with 239 seats

For free pictures of aircraft, crews and logo library please visit http://wizzair.com/en-GB/press