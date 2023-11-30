Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the UAE National Day with an exciting promotion on tickets. The promotion covers selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi for bookings made on 30 November for travel between 15 January 2024 and 26 October 2024. Tickets are on sale now on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app.

The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity is proud to offer exciting travel routes during the upcoming busy period. The airline is offering fantastic reduced fares for travel lovers looking to explore must-see destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises within its ever-growing network. The promotion allows adventurous travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets on all flights from/to the UAE including the recently launched routes to Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Erbil (Iraq) and daily flights to Sphinx International Airport in Cairo (Egypt).



Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the UAE National Day with an exciting promotion on our already ultra-low-fares to provide travellers of all ages the opportunity to explore the very best destinations across the region and beyond.



Travellers can plan now their next well-deserved vacation to one of our attractive destinations. We are celebrating the progress of the UAE in the travel and tourism sector, and we reaffirm our commitment to creating unmissable travel experiences that are more convenient and affordable for everyone. We look forward to seeing you on-board our aircraft soon.”



Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.



Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.



About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.



