With the change of the pace and style of life, the requirements of vehicle users become more and more diverse, which forms a new group of users whose need is no longer the conventional sedan or SUV, but a vehicle that possesses the space of MPV, the chassis of SUV and the maneuverability of sedan. That is to integrate features of multiple vehicle models into one.

Start the new era of user co-creation

OMODA, as a Cross-style model with cross-platform or cross-function features, comes into existence with its aim to meet the new requirements of the market. It can provide young users with more joy of driving and make itself what those young users really want.

At the very beginning when it is founded, OMODA has conducted over 1,000 surveys in over 20 countries/regions worldwide to deeply analyze the market and understand the users' needs, by which it creatively completed some key processes including modeling design, power train adjustment, technology configuration and even product naming on the basis of the actual feedback from global users with its concept of "user-oriented and global co-creation", and among which the design concept of "Art in Motion" is the precious result of the intelligence of users.

Even the name of OMODA is elected by users from over 600 proposals worldwide. OMODA highlights the good-looking appearance and high-technology perception in account of the "Modern" lifestyle. It represents the spirit of user co-creation, indicates the distinctive, stylish and advanced future technology and the unique understanding to the trend of fashion.

Develop the user ecosystem of OMODA

OMODA is much more than a vehicle, and it is also meant to be a kind of lifestyle and attitude of self-expression and independent thinking. OMODA offers enjoyable and personalized peripheral products such as sports kettle, outdoor kits, cyclist bracelet, sun cream can and stylish head band. It develops the user ecosystem with the combination of travel, adventure, social networking, gathering, hiking and some other life scenarios.

OMODA has established an ecosystem, O-UNIVERSE, to realize the common growth with users and play together with them; built the "O-Sport" to meet the cool and trendy needs of the new generation; developed the "O-Lab" to encourage the introduction of new thoughts both on line and off line through a laboratory of creativity and inspiration; set up the exclusive user group "O-Club" for user operation; and created the "O-trip" to advocate high technology for a green, low-carbon, environment-friendly and energy-saving lifestyle.

Launch the channel for diverse development

OMODA is expected to break the world's conventional order and foresee the future with its revolutionary experience of ecosystem, which is just like using a vehicle to transfer and travel between the reality and the life in a parallel universe. Life is not simple as one side.

In the UAE, a country with the fastest development in Metaverse, OMODA expects to build the concept of Metaverse together with users, so that users can experience the fun of switching between different identities and different worlds.

OMODA is also committed to bringing global auto market with the channel for diverse development, which indicates that the vehicle products shall not be conventional as old times but possess infinite possibilities. The concept of "user-oriented and global co-creation" will continually improve the connection between the brand and the users, and develop diverse features.

-Ends-