D​oha,​ Qatar – The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, has shortlisted 12 innovators for two awards in the 2024 WISH Global Healthcare Innovation Competition. Selected from more than 150 applications, these innovators will showcase their groundbreaking innovations to global policymakers and healthcare leaders at this year’s summit in Doha on 13-14 November.

In addition to the opportunity to receive one of two investment awards of US$10,000, shortlisted innovators will have access to mentoring sessions with industry experts to learn about marketing, social media, presenting, and pitching to investors. They will also benefit from networking opportunities at WISH, an event that brings together healthcare providers, policymakers, investors, and industry experts.

Eman Tag, Head of Innovation at WISH, said: “We are excited to bring together bright entrepreneurs and innovators at WISH 2024, whose inventions and startups aim to make global healthcare more affordable, sustainable and accessible. These competitions aim to provide them with a platform to nurture their innovations at a key stage in their development, empowering them to continue to develop these transformative health solutions.”

This year’s competition benefits from being delivered in partnership with Qatar Research Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), a Qatari organization dedicated to advancing research, fostering global innovation collaborations, and attracting global talent to the Gulf state.

“We are proud to partner with WISH in driving innovation that tackles pressing global health challenges,” said Nada Al-Olaqi, RDI Program Director, QRDI Council. “The 2024 Global Healthcare Innovation Competition showcases the strength of collaboration in transforming healthcare. By supporting these forward-thinking innovators, we aim to further establish Qatar as a hub for cutting-edge solutions that improve health outcomes worldwide. QRDI Council is committed to empowering innovators through its funding programs and platforms, helping them grow and scale their solutions to tackle critical global health issues.”

The competition award committee will announce a winner in each of the two award categories: ‘Young Innovators’ and ‘Innovation Showcases’, during the WISH closing ceremony on 14 November.

The “Young Innovators” category is an opportunity designed exclusively for health startups led by founders aged 30 years and younger. Seven candidates have been shortlisted for the Young Innovators competition. They are: 1) Luma Makari of the United Arab Emirates, with Elggo, an AI-powered mental health platform promoting well-being in school children across the Middle East and North Africa; 2) Abel Teo Jun Hieng of Singapore, with Castomize Technologies, a MedTech company making novel medical devices with 4D printing technology; 3) Vijay Ravichandiran of India, with MANK Medical Devices Private Limited and the invention of a non-invasive, cost-effective and disposable tourniquet for use with hemodialysis patients; 4) Dr Nawal Yousaf of the United Kingdom, with Fitra Health, which offers healthcare providers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries culturally inclusive mental health solutions; 5) Alessandro Vingione of Italy, with GenoGra, whose user-friendly software platform enables bioinformaticians to run cutting-edge pan-genomic analyses; 6) Mustafa Şandverdİ of Turkey, with Metatip Sağlik Teknolojileri A.Ş (MetaTıp Health Technologies inc.), a company pioneering 3D scanning, 3D printing, and virtual reality to transform the way anatomy and surgical education are delivered and 7) Ayya Azzahara of Indonesia, with CervivAI, a company making early detection of cervical cancer accessible with AI-enhanced testing.

The ‘Innovation Showcases’ category is tailored for health startups that have progressed beyond the ideation phase and established their market presence within the past five years. Five applicants have been shortlisted and they are: 1) Neda Razavi, in the US, with iSono Health, a company that develops automated, AI-powered, 3D ultrasound solutions for breast cancer screening; 2) Abdulmonem Al Lawati, in Oman, with CureTech, a medical device company digitizing craniomaxillofacial surgery to develop and manufacture patient-specific implants; 3) Matteo Malosio, in Italy, with Rehabilia Technologies SRL, producer of PhiCube, an innovative device for neuromotor rehabilitation, particularly for children; 4) Masaki Umeda, in Japan, with Sora Technology, a company that offers innovative drone- and AI-based solutions in the fields of climate and health, particularly through environmental surveillance systems that target vector-borne and water-borne diseases; and 5) Rafiat Adeola Ayoola, in Nigeria, with Famasi, a company that provides the entire digital infrastructure needed to build, operate and grow in-house pharmacy systems.

The WISH Innovation program was launched in 2013 and has supported a total of 160 innovators from 41 different countries to date.

More information on the competition and previous winners can be found at https://wish.org.qa/innovation-hub/innovators/.

About the World Innovation Summit for Health

The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) is a global healthcare community dedicated to capturing and disseminating the best evidence-based ideas and practices. WISH is an initiative of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) and is under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, its Chairperson.

The inaugural WISH Summit took place in Doha in 2013 and convened more than 1,000 global healthcare leaders. Through international summits and a range of ongoing initiatives, WISH is creating a global community of leading innovators in healthcare policy, research, and industry.

Together, they are harnessing the power of innovation to overcome the world’s most urgent healthcare challenges and inspire other stakeholders to action.

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa.

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

For any media inquiries about Qatar Foundation, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa

For any media enquiries about this press release or WISH, please contact: WISH@saycomms.co.uk