Panels to focus on empowering female entrepreneurs and the importance of mentorship in promoting gender equality in climate action

Program reinforces WiSER’s commitment to core pillars of education, engagement, and empowerment

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) - Masdar’s global initiative that champions women as drivers of sustainable change and innovation – will be placing female entrepreneurs and mentors center stage at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES).

In an afternoon of dedicated programming at the Masdar Pavilion on April 18, three panels will explore innovative solutions and opportunities in climate finance for female entrepreneurs, highlight the transformative role of female mentorship in fostering leadership and promoting diversity and inclusion, and examine the nexus between SDG5 and environmental action to ensure women's perspectives from the Global South are integrated into policy and practice.

Bringing together female entrepreneurs, thought leaders, business executives and academics, WiSER’s program at WFES aims to enlighten, challenge and inform audiences as part of WiSER’s commitment to addressing the under-representation of women in the renewable energy sector and highlighting the barriers they face in accessing climate finance and education.

Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director for Brand & Strategic Initiatives, Masdar, and Program Director of WiSER, said: “WiSER is dedicated to inspiring and championing the next generation of women sustainability leaders. Empowering female entrepreneurs and delivering impactful mentorship programs are two important mechanisms to achieving gender equity. Our panel discussions at WFES will draw on the expertise of a range of distinguished speakers to identify solutions that will unlock climate finance and foster leadership.”

WiSER, a Masdar initiative, was established as a result of the UAE leadership’s longstanding commitment to the role of women; a commitment traced back to the vision of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Aligned with the UAE’s net-zero goals, WiSER is rooted in a recognition that more needs to be done to support women in the global mission to tackle climate change.

Hosted by Masdar, WFES is the leading business event for future energy, clean technology and sustainability and takes place from April 16-18 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Masdar Pavilion will be situated in Hall 5 at ADNEC. Full details of WiSER’s program at WFES can be found here.

About WiSER

Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) is a global platform that champions women as leaders of sustainable change. Since 2015, WiSER has focused on the core pillars of education, engagement, and empowerment in its workshops, mentoring and programs. Established by the UAE’s two leading sustainability champions – Masdar and the Zayed Sustainability Prize – WiSER embodies the country’s vision for empowering women and building a more sustainable future for all.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

