Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, and the CEO of Italy-based Edison Nicola Monti discussed partnership and avenues for cooperation in the energy and utilities sectors.

The two parties discussed exports of Algerian natural gas to Italy, establishing an electricity interconnection between the two countries to tap Algeria’s renewable energy potential and the ‘Southern Corridor’ project for hydrogen exports, a report by Algeria’s Sabqpress said.

They also discussed co-operation within the framework of the Mattei Plan aimed at helping African countries develop their natural resources, diversifying supply chains and achieve sustainable economic development.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.