Dubai, UAE - Wise (LON:WISE), the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, has secured regulatory approvals by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) to bring its suite of products to the country.

Home to over 200 nationalities, the UAE is one of the world's most diverse countries in the world, where approximately $40 billion is moved annually across borders by individuals and businesses. This makes international money movement and management essential for financial life and highlights the need for fast and low-cost cross-border financial services.

The CBUAE granted Wise licence approvals in two categories: (1) Stored Value Facilities, and (2) Retail Payment Services - Category 2. This marks the first significant milestone to bring our services and products to personal and business customers in the UAE in the future. This includes its popular Wise Account and Wise Business, which allows people and businesses around the world to send, spend and get paid with more speed, transparency and convenience. Wise already serves more than 15 million customers globally, moving around $48 billion across borders each quarter and holding over $28 billion in their Wise accounts.

Joyce Lau, Country Manager, Wise UAE said: “These regulatory approvals mark a significant milestone for Wise in the UAE, and we're grateful for the CBUAE's collaborative approach and commitment to fostering financial innovation. We'll be able to provide people and businesses with all the tools that make international money management faster, cheaper, and more transparent. For the UAE's diverse population, this means access to a truly global financial account that works seamlessly across borders.”

Through these new approvals, Wise further expands its global licensing footprint, with over 70 regulatory licences worldwide. Earlier this year, Wise secured in-principle regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator, improving its offering for businesses in India. Wise already processes 10% of all foreign currency flows to individuals in India. In Australia, Wise was granted a licence for investment services, enabling Australians to earn returns on their Wise account balances through its innovative Assets feature.

About Wise

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move and manage the world's money. With Wise Account and Wise Business, people and businesses can hold 40 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Large companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new network for the world's money. Launched in 2011, Wise is one of the world's fastest growing, profitable tech companies.

In fiscal year 2025, Wise supported around 15.6 million people and businesses, processing over $185 billion in cross-border transactions and saving customers around $2.7 billion.